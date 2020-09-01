MakeMyTrip Founder Deep Kalra talks about layoffs; Why ChaiPoint is betting big on SaaS and AI
MakeMyTrip's Deep Kalra on layoffs
MakeMyTrip laid off 350 employees — nearly 10 percent of its staff — after the coronavirus pandemic severely impacted its business.
ChaiPoint's big bets on SaaS and AI
ChaiPoint's SaaS-based end-to-end operating system handles billing, warehouse management, inventory, and vendor management.
An app that helps meme creators get paid
MemeChat is a space for creators, users and social media influencers to cash in on the meme-making phenomenon.
Delivering e-learning to schools
SkillPro launched mPowerO to tap into the rising demand for e-learning solutions and learning management systems during COVID-19.
The rise of Rs 1,000 Cr Lohia Group
Lohia Group is one of the world’s largest manufacturers of machinery and equipment for the plastic woven sack industry.
Helping early-stage startups
Supreme Incubator offers mentorship, infrastructure, hands-on coaching to early-stage entrepreneurs all over the country.
Meet quad-amputee-turned blade runner
At 36, quad-amputee Shalini Saraswathi took up running and is now preparing for the Paralympics to be held next year.
Empowering persons with disability
To enable PWDs make smart investment decisions, Rahul Kelapure started conducting workshops in 2018 by partnering with NGOs.
