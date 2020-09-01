MakeMyTrip Founder Deep Kalra talks about layoffs; Why ChaiPoint is betting big on SaaS and AI

MakeMyTrip laid off 350 employees — nearly 10 percent of its staff — after the coronavirus pandemic severely impacted its business.





ChaiPoint

ChaiPoint's SaaS-based end-to-end operating system handles billing, warehouse management, inventory, and vendor management.





Kyle, Co-founder of MemeChat

MemeChat is a space for creators, users and social media influencers to cash in on the meme-making phenomenon.





Ananth Rao, Chairman of SkillPro and Founder of mPowerO

SkillPro launched mPowerO to tap into the rising demand for e-learning solutions and learning management systems during COVID-19.





Lohia Group is one of the world’s largest manufacturers of machinery and equipment for the plastic woven sack industry.





Tanvi and Disha Singla - Founders of Supreme Incubator

Supreme Incubator offers mentorship, infrastructure, hands-on coaching to early-stage entrepreneurs all over the country.





Shalini Saraswathi is a quad-amputee athlete. (Image source: Shweta Mehrotra)

At 36, quad-amputee Shalini Saraswathi took up running and is now preparing for the Paralympics to be held next year.





To enable PWDs make smart investment decisions, Rahul Kelapure started conducting workshops in 2018 by partnering with NGOs.





