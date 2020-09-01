MakeMyTrip Founder Deep Kalra talks about layoffs; Why ChaiPoint is betting big on SaaS and AI

MakeMyTrip laid off 350 employees — nearly 10 percent of its staff — after the coronavirus pandemic severely impacted its business.

By Team YS
1st Sep 2020
MakeMyTrip's Deep Kalra on layoffs

Deep Kalra

ChaiPoint's big bets on SaaS and AI

Chaipoint

ChaiPoint

ChaiPoint's SaaS-based end-to-end operating system handles billing, warehouse management, inventory, and vendor management.


An app that helps meme creators get paid

Meme Share

Kyle, Co-founder of MemeChat

MemeChat is a space for creators, users and social media influencers to cash in on the meme-making phenomenon.


Delivering e-learning to schools

Ananth Rao

Ananth Rao, Chairman of SkillPro and Founder of mPowerO

SkillPro launched mPowerO to tap into the rising demand for e-learning solutions and learning management systems during COVID-19.


The rise of Rs 1,000 Cr Lohia Group

Lohia Group

Lohia Group is one of the world’s largest manufacturers of machinery and equipment for the plastic woven sack industry. 


Helping early-stage startups

supreme incubator

Tanvi and Disha Singla - Founders of Supreme Incubator

Supreme Incubator offers mentorship, infrastructure, hands-on coaching to early-stage entrepreneurs all over the country.


Meet quad-amputee-turned blade runner

Shalini Saraswathi, quad-amputee athlete

Shalini Saraswathi is a quad-amputee athlete. (Image source: Shweta Mehrotra)

At 36, quad-amputee Shalini Saraswathi took up running and is now preparing for the Paralympics to be held next year.


Empowering persons with disability

Rahul Kelapure

To enable PWDs make smart investment decisions, Rahul Kelapure started conducting workshops in 2018 by partnering with NGOs.


