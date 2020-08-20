Maruti ties up with IIMB startup hub for mobility solutions

The collaboration marks the first-of-its-kind initiative by an automobile manufacturing company to help early-stage startups become large-scale businesses.

By Press Trust of India
20th Aug 2020
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

The country's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) on Thursday said it has joined hands with the startup hub and incubation centre at the Indian Institute of Management, Bangalore (IIMB) to spearhead innovations in the mobility space.


The partnership with Nadathur S Raghavan Centre for Entrepreneurial Learning (NSRCEL) at IIMB would help to come up with innovations which could be then applied in the mobility sector, MSI said in a statement.


Startups Climate Change

Image Source: Shutterstock

Also Read

Here’s what early-stage startups need to do to survive the COVID-19 crisis


The collaboration marks first-of-its-kind initiative by an automobile manufacturing company to help early-stage startups become large-scale businesses, it added.


The tie-up will be a three-month (pre-incubation) and six-month (incubation) engagement, the automaker said.


"The mobility startup incubation programme addresses the needs of early-stage startups, which have potential of becoming large-scale businesses. This partnership with IIMB will spearhead innovation in mobility space," MSI MD and CEO Kenichi Ayukawa said.


The tie-up is aimed to nurture next generation companies that will define future mobility solution and can make a significant contribution to create jobs, he added.


Under this programme, early-stage startups will get incubation support and a chance for potential partnership with MSI to fast-track the growth of their venture.


Startups will get company's support for need assessment, access to domain expert, investor connect, mentoring, guidance to regulations and demo day to catalyse its growth.


The programme will select professionals who have technology in various fields like digital, autonomous mobility and connected cars, among others.


MSI had launched MAIL (Mobility and Automobile Innovation Lab) in January 2019, which supports startups by co-creating innovative business solutions in the mobility space.


The futuristic solutions being developed under MAIL initiative has a positive impact on company's business.


These solutions help to efficiently bring in technological advancements relevant to automobile business.


(Disclaimer: Additional background information has been added to this PTI copy for context)

(Edited by Kanishk Singh)

Want to make your startup journey smooth? YS Education brings a comprehensive Funding Course, where you also get a chance to pitch your business plan to top investors. Click here to know more.

  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad announces winner of video conference solution ‘grand challenge’

Sujata Sangwan

Agritech startup WayCool Foods receives $114K grant from Dutch development bank FMO

Trisha Medhi

How a Silicon Valley techie and a media veteran launched an ambitious startup from a garage

Ramarko Sengupta

How this CEO transformed a loss-making infrastructure materials manufacturer into a Rs 150 Cr company

Bhavya Kaushal
Daily Capsule
Vinita Bali of Britannia on leading with empathy and focus on customer
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad announces winner of video conference solution ‘grand challenge’

Sujata Sangwan

Agritech startup WayCool Foods receives $114K grant from Dutch development bank FMO

Trisha Medhi

Gmail services being restored, expect resolution for all users in near future: Google

Press Trust of India

Gmail services disrupted, company says investigating issue

Press Trust of India

[Funding alert] SmarterBiz raises Rs 8 Cr in Pre-Series A from StartupXseed and angels

Sujata Sangwan

NPCI forms subsidiary for venturing into global markets

Press Trust of India

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Fri Aug 21 2020

Gift of hope summit

Virtual event
Sat Sep 05 2020

EMERGE 2020 MARTECH SUMMIT

Virtual Event
Fri Sep 25 2020

SMARTecIndia2020

Virtual Platform