MyGate CEO Vijay Arisetty speaks to Shradha Sharma about the need for ‘disciplined innovation’ and how handling crises as an IAF pilot has prepared him to help others during the pandemic

The daily business of running a gated complex is tedious. The laundry list includes security and safety, accounts and utilities management, internal communications and complaints, e-commerce deliveries, etc. Running all of these processes the traditional way makes things difficult for residents, too. To name just two examples, they are expected to scramble to the intercom to validate the entry of every guest or delivery, and struggle to find reliable information about their neighbourhood or stay up-to-date on society matters. MyGate, a mobile-based security and community management solution for gated communities has been leading the charge to simplify all of these problems.

The company was founded in 2016 by Vijay Arisetty, Abhishek Kumar, and Shreyans Daga. Putting other’s safety first is not new for Vijay, who is the CEO. A decorated IAF pilot, he was awarded the Shaurya Chakra for evacuating hundreds of people in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands during the 2004 tsunami.





MyGate began by taking security away from the traditional image of the guard and his register to a fully automated system that, quite literally, fits in the user’s hand. The interactive system provides real-time information to residents about their flat, allowing them to authorise, validate and manage everything from whether their children have permission to leave the society premises to receiving notifications when their domestic help enters or exits the complex. The app also gives residents control over other aspects of the community life, including payment of maintenance bills and digital communication with other residents. The platform has also tied up with various services providers and e-commerce platforms to ensure safe deliveries to homes.





With the onset of the pandemic, the platform promptly implemented safety measures like body temperature checks, integration with Aarogya Setu, containment zone identification, and COVID-19-safety metres. For its own employees, too, MyGate instituted flexible relocation policies, ensured continued connectivity for their teams, and created various training and recreational activities for their employees. In a break from the norm, they did not lay off a single employee and even hired in key areas.





As part of its continuing Money Matters series, MyGate Co-founder and CEO, Vijay Arisetty will speak to YourStory Founder and CEO Shradha Sharma, about innovating in a crisis, how hiring and safety will evolve in the future and how MyGate is on its journey to reach out to 5 million homes by the end of the year. The session will be held on August 10, 2020 at 4 pm.





