Paytm Mall says no security lapses found after investigating alleged breach

The clarification came after US-based cyber research firm Cyble had said a hacker group with the alias 'John Wick' was able to gain unrestricted access to Paytm Mall's databases.

By Press Trust of India
31st Aug 2020
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

The ecommerce unit of payment solutions provider Paytm, Paytm Mall, on Sunday said it has not found any security lapses yet after investigating claims of a possible hack and data breach.


The clarification came after US-based cyber research firm Cyble had said a hacker group with the alias 'John Wick' was able to gain unrestricted access to Paytm Mall's databases.


"We would like to assure that all user, as well as company data, is completely safe and secure... We have been investigating the claims of a possible hack and data breach, and haven't found any security lapses yet," a Paytm Mall spokesperson said in a statement.
Paytm Mall Amit Sinha

Amit Sinha, Chief Operating Officer of Paytm Mall

Also Read

Coronavirus: Paytm Mall waives off penalties on merchants for order cancellations


The spokesperson added that the company invests heavily in data security, and also has a Bug Bounty programme under which it rewards responsible disclosure of any security risks.


"We extensively work with the security research community and safely resolve security anomalies," the spokesperson said.


Cyble, in a blog, had said: "...it appears the actor gained access to their production database and potentially affects all accounts and related information at Paytm Mall".


Cyble said based on information available to it, the hack happened "due to an insider at Paytm Mall" and noted that the claims, however, are unverified.


"Our sources also forwarded us the messages where the perpetrator also claimed they are receiving the ransom payment from the Paytm Mall as well. Leaking data when failing to meet hackers demands is a known technique deployed by various cybercrime groups, including ransomware operators. At this stage, we are unaware that the ransom was paid," Cyble said.


The perpetrator had reportedly demanded 10 ETH (Ethereum) equivalent to $4,000.


Cyble said it has reached out to Paytm Mall for any comments and is awaiting to hear back.


(Disclaimer: Additional background information has been added to this PTI copy for context)

(Edited by Kanishk Singh)

Want to make your startup journey smooth? YS Education brings a comprehensive Funding Course, where you also get a chance to pitch your business plan to top investors. Click here to know more.

  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

How this biryani delivery startup grew revenue from Rs 86 lakh to Rs 48 Cr in 4 years

Vishal Krishna

[Funding alert] HomeLane raises Rs 60 Cr from Stride Ventures, existing investors

Sujata Sangwan

Pivot and Persist: Clothing startup NorthMist records Rs 1 Cr MRR after launching sustainable facemasks

Debolina Biswas

MemeChat: An app that helps meme creators get paid by brands for their creativity

Vishal Krishna
Daily Capsule
Meet the winners of AatmaNirbhar Bharat App Innovation Challenge
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

[Funding alert] Greentech startup Virtual Forest bags funding from Napino

Rashi Varshney

[Funding alert] HomeLane raises Rs 60 Cr from Stride Ventures, existing investors

Sujata Sangwan

Mauritian lender SBM Bank India gets subsidiary licence, aims to become Amazon of banking

Press Trust of India

Transparent taxation: Laying the foundation for an efficient tax regime and lauding the honest taxpayer

Chaitra Bharadwaj

‘Hunkered down does not mean an end to life’ - 20 quotes from India’s COVID-19 struggle

Madanmohan Rao

[Funding alert] YC-backed B2B startup Bikayi raises $2M from Mantis Ventures, others

Sujata Sangwan

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Sat Sep 05 2020

EMERGE 2020 MARTECH SUMMIT

Virtual Event
Fri Sep 25 2020

SMARTecIndia2020

Virtual Platform