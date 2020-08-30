[Podcast] SHEROES CEO Sairee Chahal on building the social networking platform

SHEROES CEO Sairee Chahal in conversation with Anand Daniel

The latest episode of the INSIGHTS podcast features Sairee Chahal, Founder and CEO of SHEROES — a social networking platform with a base of over 20 million women. Sairee is also an Aspen Fellow and serves on the board of Paytm Payments Bank. She has been an entrepreneur for over 15 years. In this episode, Sairee shares insights on building successful products around communities.





Sairee gives a glimpse into her journey from starting her career in international relations and stumbling across entrepreneurship while still in college to starting a consulting firm and finally landing on her tryst with consumer internet.





Sairee shares her story of how her mad optimism about internet growth and a desire to do something to solve the gender gap triggered her to start SHEROES.





To learn more about Sairee’s inspiring journey, tune in to the latest episode of the Insights Podcast by Accel.





Notes:

03:38 — Sairee’s formative years





09:28 — First stint with entrepreneurship: SAITA Consulting





12:25 — Starting Fleximoms





19:45 — Transition to SHEROES





24:50 — The product journey





29:06 — Trends that led to the pivot to social network





33:28 — Successful initiatives and ones that didn’t fly





36:40 — Advice to founders building product-led communities





39:55 — How can more female founders get funded





43:14 — Advice to younger female founders









Anand Daniel is a seed/early-stage venture investor with Accel Partners.