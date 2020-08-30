[Podcast] SHEROES CEO Sairee Chahal on building the social networking platform
An Aspen Fellow and an entrepreneur for over 15 years, Sairee Chahal also serves on the board of Paytm Payments Bank.
The latest episode of the INSIGHTS podcast features Sairee Chahal, Founder and CEO of SHEROES — a social networking platform with a base of over 20 million women. Sairee is also an Aspen Fellow and serves on the board of Paytm Payments Bank. She has been an entrepreneur for over 15 years. In this episode, Sairee shares insights on building successful products around communities.
Sairee gives a glimpse into her journey from starting her career in international relations and stumbling across entrepreneurship while still in college to starting a consulting firm and finally landing on her tryst with consumer internet.
Sairee shares her story of how her mad optimism about internet growth and a desire to do something to solve the gender gap triggered her to start SHEROES.
To learn more about Sairee’s inspiring journey, tune in to the latest episode of the Insights Podcast by Accel.
Notes:
03:38 — Sairee’s formative years
09:28 — First stint with entrepreneurship: SAITA Consulting
12:25 — Starting Fleximoms
19:45 — Transition to SHEROES
24:50 — The product journey
29:06 — Trends that led to the pivot to social network
33:28 — Successful initiatives and ones that didn’t fly
36:40 — Advice to founders building product-led communities
39:55 — How can more female founders get funded
43:14 — Advice to younger female founders
Anand Daniel is a seed/early-stage venture investor with Accel Partners.
(Edited by Kanishk Singh)
