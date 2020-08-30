[Podcast] SHEROES CEO Sairee Chahal on building the social networking platform

An Aspen Fellow and an entrepreneur for over 15 years, Sairee Chahal also serves on the board of Paytm Payments Bank.

By Anand Daniel
30th Aug 2020
accel podcast

SHEROES CEO Sairee Chahal in conversation with Anand Daniel

The latest episode of the INSIGHTS podcast features Sairee Chahal, Founder and CEO of SHEROES — a social networking platform with a base of over 20 million women. Sairee is also an Aspen Fellow and serves on the board of Paytm Payments Bank. She has been an entrepreneur for over 15 years. In this episode, Sairee shares insights on building successful products around communities.


Sairee gives a glimpse into her journey from starting her career in international relations and stumbling across entrepreneurship while still in college to starting a consulting firm and finally landing on her tryst with consumer internet.


Sairee shares her story of how her mad optimism about internet growth and a desire to do something to solve the gender gap triggered her to start SHEROES.


To learn more about Sairee’s inspiring journey, tune in to the latest episode of the Insights Podcast by Accel.


Notes:

03:38 — Sairee’s formative years


09:28 — First stint with entrepreneurship: SAITA Consulting


12:25 — Starting Fleximoms


19:45 — Transition to SHEROES


24:50 — The product journey


29:06 — Trends that led to the pivot to social network


33:28 — Successful initiatives and ones that didn’t fly


36:40 — Advice to founders building product-led communities


39:55 — How can more female founders get funded


43:14 — Advice to younger female founders



Anand Daniel is a seed/early-stage venture investor with Accel Partners.

(Edited by Kanishk Singh)

(Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of YourStory.)

