Sequoia India makes 3 key hires; How to manage your finances amidst COVID-19

Sequoia has inducted Ajey Gore, Gayatri Vasudeva Yadav and Shweta Rajpal Kohli taking over technology, CMO and public policy, respectively.





How do you stay in the pink of financial health amid the coronavirus-fuelled economic downturn? Experts outline the basic steps you can take.





Ajay Data built one of the world’s first linguistic email address mobile apps, and recently launched VideoMeet, a video conferencing platform.





Integration Wizard utilises deep neural networks to process data from a video feed to identify people, masks and PPE kits in real-time.





Abhi Kumar, India Lead - M12

M12, the venture capital fund of Microsoft, is optimistic on the quality of B2B startups in India and seeks to turn them global.





Mihir Shah and Nainesh Kapadia, Cofounders, YesssWorks

The coworking spaces sector came to a standstill when the lockdown was imposed. However, experts believe that it is bound to grow.





Credit: Suket Amin and Dipak Amin, co-founders, Sunbots Innovations LLP

Security startup Sunbots Innovations has developed Sterilite, a UV-C tower device, which can be used to disinfect hospitals, and homes.





Avni Kaul, Founder, Nutri Activania

Started with Rs 10 lakh, wellness coach Avni Kaul's Nutri Activania is promoting a simple lifestyle to prevent and treat medical conditions.





