Sequoia India makes 3 key hires; How to manage your finances amidst COVID-19

Sequoia has inducted Ajey Gore, Gayatri Vasudeva Yadav and Shweta Rajpal Kohli taking over technology, CMO and public policy, respectively.

By Team YS
5th Aug 2020
Sequoia Capital announces key appointments

sequoia

Sequoia has inducted Ajey Gore, Gayatri Vasudeva Yadav and Shweta Rajpal Kohli taking over technology, CMO and public policy, respectively.


Managing your finances amidst coronavirus

Manage your finances amid a pandemic

How do you stay in the pink of financial health amid the coronavirus-fuelled economic downturn? Experts outline the basic steps you can take.


The man who built Indic language email IDs

Techie Tuesday - Ajay Data

Ajay Data built one of the world’s first linguistic email address mobile apps, and recently launched VideoMeet, a video conferencing platform.


Using AI to detect COVID-19 violations

Integration Wizard

Integration Wizard utilises deep neural networks to process data from a video feed to identify people, masks and PPE kits in real-time.


Microsoft's VC fund on helping startups go global

M12 - Abhi Kumar

Abhi Kumar, India Lead - M12

M12, the venture capital fund of Microsoft, is optimistic on the quality of B2B startups in India and seeks to turn them global.


Indian companies on the future of coworking

YesssWorks

Mihir Shah and Nainesh Kapadia, Cofounders, YesssWorks

The coworking spaces sector came to a standstill when the lockdown was imposed. However, experts believe that it is bound to grow.


Pivoting to launch disinfection device

Sunbots

Credit: Suket Amin and Dipak Amin, co-founders, Sunbots Innovations LLP

Security startup Sunbots Innovations has developed Sterilite, a UV-C tower device, which can be used to disinfect hospitals, and homes.


Tapping into India's wellness market

Avni Kaul

Avni Kaul, Founder, Nutri Activania

Started with Rs 10 lakh, wellness coach Avni Kaul's Nutri Activania is promoting a simple lifestyle to prevent and treat medical conditions.


