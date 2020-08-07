Top finalists of 'AatmaNirbhar Bharat App Innovation Challenge' to showcase apps in mega hackathon

The top finalists of 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat App Innovation Challenge' will showcase their apps at a mega hackathon scheduled on Friday, an official release said.





The event will be streamed live from 12PM to 5PM on social media platforms of MyGov India and Digital India.





"A mega hackathon will be organised on August 7, 2020, where the top finalists selected under the 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat App Innovation Challenge' across categories will be showcasing their apps," the statement said.









The app innovation challenge was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on July 4, and saw participation from 6,940 tech entrepreneurs and startups across the country.





"Given the enthusiastic response to the Aatmanirbhar Bharat App Innovation Challenge, the government has decided to extend the last date of submission of entries to the challenge to July 26, 2020. The challenge is hosted on the Innovate Portal of MyGov," MeitY said in a statement.





Earlier, the last date for submission of entries was July 18.





The challenge aims to help identify the best Indian apps in eight categories — office productivity and work from home, social networking, e-learning, entertainment, health and wellness, business including agritech and fintech, news, and games — already available for use and scale them to world-class standards.





It has received 286 app entries in the health and wellness segment, 339 under e-learning, 414 social networking apps, 136 under games, 238 office and work from home apps, 75 news, and 96 under the entertainment segment.





Around 389 app entries have been submitted under the 'others' category.





"Amongst those received from individuals, around 788 applications are ready-to-use and the remaining 708 are under development. For the apps submitted by organisations, 636 have already been deployed and the remaining 221 are under development," the statement said.





The top-three winners under each of the categories will get Rs 20 lakh, Rs 15 lakh, and Rs 10 lakh for first, second, and third positions, respectively, from the government.





(Disclaimer: Additional background information has been added to this PTI copy for context)