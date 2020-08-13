US govt announces certain exemptions on H-1B and L-1 visas travel ban

The US government said the exemptions given for H-1B and L-1 visas are being provided under the national interest category

By Press Trust of India
13th Aug 2020
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

In a move that could help Indian IT professionals and those working in the healthcare sector, the Donald Trump Administration has announced certain exemptions in H-1B and L-1 travel ban for those continuing employment with the same employer.


The exemptions to the June 22 Presidential Proclamation 10052, commonly referred to as the 'H-1B or L-1 Travel Ban,' also includes the family members of the H-1B, L-1, and certain categories of J1 visas.


President Donald Trump, in his June proclamation, banned the entry into the US of workers in several key non-immigrant visa categories, including the H-1B, arguing that they eat into American jobs during the COVID-19 pandemic.


H1B Visa
Also Read

From a rejected US visa to building a business with Rs 50 Cr turnover - story of Bengaluru's Vasudev Adiga


The H-1B visa is a non-immigrant visa that allows US companies to employ foreign workers in speciality occupations that require theoretical or technical expertise. Companies depend on it to hire tens of thousands of employees each year from countries like India and China.

The State Department, which issued the revised travel advisory, on Wednesday said that the exemptions have been given under national interest category.

In its advisory, the State Department said that H-1B and L-1 visas can now be issued for employees who are seeking to resume ongoing employment in the United States in the same position with the same employer and visa classification.

Forcing employers to replace existing employees may cause financial hardship, it said.

All those on H-1B visas working in the healthcare sector, especially those related to the COVID-19 pandemic, or to conduct ongoing medical research in an area with a substantial public health benefit (for example, cancer or communicable disease research) are also exempted from the July 22 travel ban.

Notably, in the last few weeks, several lawmakers have written to the Secretary of State to exempt the healthcare sector from the travel ban on H-1B, L1, and J1 visas.

Further new factors have been set forth to also allow H-1B visas to be issued when at least two of the five indicators are met, the State Department said.

(Edited by Suman Singh )

Want to make your startup journey smooth? YS Education brings a comprehensive Funding Course, where you also get a chance to pitch your business plan to top investors. Click here to know more.

  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

[Startup Bharat] How this Guwahati-based startup is helping companies keep employees motivated during COVID-19

Apurva P

[Startup Bharat] This Udaipur-based jewellery startup’s silver accessories are worn by Madhuri Dixit, Mouni Roy

Apurva P

This on-demand vehicle service and repair startup registered Rs 4 Cr revenue in first year of operation

Thimmaya Poojary

Flipkart launches startup accelerator programme with 16-week mentorship, $25,000 grant

Thimmaya Poojary
Daily Capsule
The role of a 6-yr-old in a $300 million deal
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

Third edition of Maharashtra Startup Week concludes; 24 winning startups to receive government work orders

Apoorva Puranik

PM unveils major reform with faceless tax scrutiny system

Press Trust of India

Affle to acquire 8 pc stake in indigenous social keyboard provider Bobble AI

Press Trust of India

InCred acquires Vishuddha Capital, to foray into asset management

Meha Agarwal

[Funding alert] Sales augmentation startup DaveAI raises investment from Mumbai Angels Network, others

Apurva P

How the concept of office spaces and meetings is going to change forever

Jay Umaria

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Sat Sep 05 2020

EMERGE 2020 MARTECH SUMMIT

Virtual Event
Fri Sep 25 2020

SMARTecIndia2020

Virtual Platform