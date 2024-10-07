Redefining financial advisory and technology: How Riveron is paving the way for AI-driven transformation

In a strategic move that reshapes tech-driven business solutions, Riveron, a leading US-based advisory firm, has acquired Yantra, a technology-led consulting firm. This combination joins Yantra's innovation expertise with Riveron's advisory strengths, creating a comprehensive suite of solutions for CFOs and CIOs across industries.

Vikram Bhandari, Founder and CEO of Yantra, now assumes the role of Chief Technology and Innovation Officer (CTIO) at Riveron. In an insightful conversation with Shivani Muthanna, Bhandari discussed the synergies between the companies and the future of AI in the industry.

The right move at the right time

When asked about the timing of Yantra’s acquisition by Riveron, Bhandari emphasised the complementary strengths of both companies. “If you look at Yantra's trajectory, we grew close to 35% year over year for the last three to four years,” he said. This impressive growth made Yantra an attractive technology partner. The synergy between Yantra’s technology-focused solutions and Riveron’s advisory expertise created a perfect match. Bhandari called the acquisition a “no-brainer”, highlighting the potential for the combined entity to serve clients across multiple verticals with a unique blend of advisory and technology services.

With the integration of Yantra's technical expertise and Riveron's advisory capabilities, Bhandari believes the possibilities are endless across industries. Riveron's offerings “will serve everything between technology and advisory. " he said, explaining that the combined entity will provide a comprehensive range of services that span from advisory solutions (for the office of the CFO, M&A, and distress) to technology (focusing on ERP, CRM, AI, and Business Intelligence, and more). This powerful combination, he believes, will allow them to deliver transformative solutions that are rare in the market.

A vision for innovation and AI

In his new role as CTIO, Bhandari’s key priorities include expanding Riveron’s technology-focused arm globally and building a strategy for India. A major focus area for Bhandari is leveraging AI to bring efficiency to the office of the CFO, as finance departments have traditionally been more cautious about adopting such technologies. "Most CFOs are eager to embark on an AI journey, and they are exploring market trends and evaluating the most profitable next steps," he pointed out. His mission is to educate CFOs on how AI can operationalise their roles, driving more strategic work and enhanced efficiencies.

While AI holds great promise, Bhandari is also aware of the diverse risks it brings. He emphasised that as they harness AI’s capabilities, it is crucial to prioritise strong data protection and cybersecurity to ensure ethical use and safeguard against potential threats. Despite the misuse and breaches, Bhandari remains optimistic about AI’s potential to revolutionise industries, especially in areas like finance, accounting, and audit readiness, where Riveron operates.

Staying ahead of the curve

As the world continues to evolve rapidly, staying ahead of the competition is crucial. Bhandari believes that Riveron’s focus on the needs of CFOs and building products that integrate across systems will set them apart. "AI will be powerful when it can build itself, connecting systems automatically," he said, envisioning a future where AI becomes even more autonomous and intelligent.

A transformative future

With Yantra’s global presence established across 30 countries, the acquisition by Riveron further broadens the reach of the combined entity. Bhandari is confident in its ability to deliver seamless global services to clients, noting that its global footprint positions it well for supporting clients across diverse geographies.

As Riveron and Yantra embark on this new journey together, Bhandari’s vision for innovation, AI, and global growth will undoubtedly shape the future of the combined entity. With a strong foundation in technology and advisory services, they are well-positioned to lead the charge in redefining possibilities for their clients in an increasingly complex and competitive world. And with Bhandari at the helm of technology and innovation, the future looks promising for this global powerhouse.