When Twitter announced that it would let its employees work from home permanently and other organisations followed suit, it heralded a new normal for workforces across the world. The new normal, catalysed by the pandemic, came with new challenges as organisations scrambled to digitise entire workforces, and healthcare operators and consumers came to depend more on digital solutions and devices.





One such Made in India solution that is playing a key role in enabling organisations across the world to empower their remote and mobile workforces with its Mobile Device Management (MDM) solution is SureMDM by 42Gears.





SureMDM is an intuitive unified endpoint management (UEM) tool for Android, iOS, Windows, Linux and macOS platforms, that lets enterprises secure, monitor, and manage company-owned devices for dedicated use.





It can also be used for the newly-popular BYOD, or employee-owned devices, used to access company data as well.





The app was one of the 24 winners of the AatmaNirbhar Bharat App Innovation Challenge organised by the Government of India in nine categories under a first-of-its-kind innovation challenge to promote homegrown applications, and was shortlisted from about 7,000 entries.





42Gears Mobility Systems was founded in 2009 by Onkar Singh and Prakash Gupta, a pair with extensive experience in the enterprise mobility market.





Onkar Singh brings to the table over two decades of experience in building products for the enterprise mobility market and is a computer science and engineering graduate from National Institute of Technology, Jalandhar.





Prakash Gupta has over 13 years of experience, holds an electronics and communication degree from IIT-BHU and has also published three US patents. The two founders had been involved in building mobility solutions at Motorola. At 42Gears, Onkar Singh leads strategy and expansion, while Prakash Gupta is responsible for all technology and product development.









The inspiration behind 42Gears

As techies, the founders saw device management as a problem area that needed addressing, not just in India but across the world.





“When we started the company, there were very few, if any, robust device management tools available in the market that helped companies provision, manage, monitor, and troubleshoot their business devices. We saw an opportunity there and decided to come up with a solution,” Onkar shares.





Knowing that they had the knowledge, expertise, and experience required for this kind of venture, they decided to take the entrepreneurial plunge.





Today, 42Gears has grown from a handful of members working out of a single-room office to a team of over 200 working across India, the UK and the US, serving over 10,000 customers across 115 countries, with over four million successful deployments.





“We believe that we have a lot to contribute towards making India self-dependent. Our solution helps enable remote work, and lets enterprises manage, monitor, and secure their business endpoints from a single pane of glass. And in the current situation, we knew this is of great significance,” says Prakash.

Differentiating with Things Management Technology

Offered as a subscription model across three tiers: Standard, Premium, and Enterprise, 42Gears differentiates its offering from a rest with a Things Management Framework for businesses to manage connected devices, accessories, and peripherals through a central console. This solution helps in making objects smarter by introducing smart logic at the host machine level.





“Our solution can be used to manage devices irrespective of the make, operating system, or ownership. In addition, we also help businesses manage their ‘not-so-smart’ endpoints like charging docks, printers, handheld scanners, etc. through our revolutionary Things Management Technology,” Onkar says.





What’s next for 42Gears?

42Gears, recognised as a visionary in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for UEM Tools in both 2018 and 2019, also had an honorable mention in 2020 for their Things Management Technology. They have also been recognized as the Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice for UEM tools three times in a row.





The team, however, has no intention of resting on its laurels and intends to improve the product from the feature perspective, and support more endpoints with better performance.





“Being a finalist bears testimony to the fact that our solution has been able to make a positive impact on the Indian startup ecosystem and that it holds great promise. We’re glad that we had the opportunity to showcase our solution on such a prestigious platform. It has given us the visibility needed to reach newer markets. And we look forward to serving larger enterprises at scale,” Prakash says.