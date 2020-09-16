Amazon India opens two new fulfilment centres in Telangana

Amazon India expanded its fulfilment infrastructure in Telangana with two new fulfilment centres (FC) in Hyderabad.





The expansion will help sellers offer a wider selection and enable faster deliveries of customer orders within the region and neighbouring states ahead of the festive season, Amazon India said in a release on Tuesday.





With this infrastructure, Amazon.in now offers storage capacity of more than 4.5 million cubic feet spread across four fulfilment centres to its more than 23,000 sellers in Telangana, it said.





Amazon India has also expanded an existing sorting centre to offer an overall sortation area of more than one lakh square feet, in Telangana, it said.





Amazon and Telangana have partnered on several initiatives since the commencement of its operations in India, with the largest fulfilment centre in the country located in Hyderabad, Prakash Kumar Dutta, Director of Fulfilment Centres and Supply Chain, Amazon India, said.





"We are delighted to extend the partnership further with this additional investment in the State helping us deliver safely to our customers at their doorstep," he said.

Image Source: Shutterstock

"This network expansion will help create thousands of work opportunities and will further help us support small and medium businesses in the region to fulfil their customer orders seamlessly," Dutta said.





The release quoted Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary (Industries), Telangana, as saying: "Amazon India's continued investment in Telangana is a testimony of our business — friendly policies and provision of high quality infrastructure."





"These new facilities will provide tremendous growth to the SMB sector and create job opportunities for local talent. We are pleased that this development by Amazon has come at an opportune time, ahead of the festivities."





Earlier this month, the ecommerce giant said it is adding five sort centres and expanding eight such existing facilities in the country to strengthen its capacity ahead of the festive season.





The five new sort centres will be launched in Visakhapatnam, Farukhnagar, Bengaluru, Mumbai, and Ahmedabad, a statement said.





(Disclaimer: Additional background information has been added to this PTI copy for context)