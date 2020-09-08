The making of CB Insights via a B2B newsletter for data enthusiasts; Watch interview with Manish Sharma of Panasonic India and South Asia
The making of CB Insights via a B2B newsletter
CB Insights is the go-to data-led research and intelligence platform for the world’s leading companies to understand the latest in technology, startups, and more.
Role of in-house manufacturing
Manish Sharma, President and CEO of Panasonic India and South Asia, talks about the role of in-house manufacturing in India's self-sufficient future.
The journey to receiving one lakh orders a month
Here’s how pop culture ecommerce startup The Souled Store managed to survive, revive, and aims to thrive amid the pandemic.
Helping viewers decide what to watch
Streaming-focused social network FLYX pulls content from 100+ OTT apps, enabling easier and faster decision-making for viewers.
Starting up at 55 with a natural skincare startup
Bindu Chopra started Ahad, a studio that specialises in natural handmade soaps and skincare products, in 2015.
This startup offers relaxing tea blends from Siliguri
Founded by serial entrepreneur Anubha Jhawar, Celes Té offers 19 different blends of tea, priced between Rs 500 and Rs 900.
Helping people live with dignity
Anoop Khanna, a resident and social worker in Noida, is helping people live with dignity by providing food, clothes, and medicines.
Being ‘aatmanirbhar’ by developing tech for EVs
PMI Electro Mobility Solutions has already bagged over 1,000 tenders for manufacturing and supplying electric buses to the central and state governments.
