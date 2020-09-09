More privacy, Bubble, single chat spot, and more: 5 things you need to know about latest Android 11

By Rashi Varshney|9th Sep 2020
Announcing the development in a tweet, Google chief Sundar Pichai said that the latest Android version will enable better communication, facilitate new ways to manage devices and media, and allow more control over data and privacy.
Google has officially started rolling out its latest mobile operating system Android 11 starting Wednesday on select devices. Announcing the development in a tweet, Google's chief Sundar Pichai said that the latest Android version will enable better communication, facilitate new ways to manage devices and media, and allow more control over data and privacy.

The latest Android 11 will be available on Pixel devices (Pixel 2, 2XL, 3, 3XL, 3A, 3A XL, 4, 4XL, and 4A) and select latest smartphones from the brands such as OnePlus, Xiaomi, Oppo, and Realme. The operating system upgrade gets some big and some not-so-big changes as well. It includes features like better media controls, a new screenshot interface, a system-level smart home control menu, availability of Android Auto for all phones running Android 11 as long as you have a compatible vehicle, among others.


Besides this, here are some of the major features and upgrades that come with Android 11:

Privacy and data

Android 11 promises more control over data and privacy. Google said that one-time permissions will allow users to grant single-use access to their most sensitive permissions: microphone, camera, and location. The next time an app needs access to the sensors, it must ask you for your permission again.  


If you haven't used an app in a while, you may not want it to keep accessing your data. Android 11 will now “auto-reset” permissions for your unused apps and notify you accordingly. You can always decide to re-grant the app permissions the next time you use the app. 


Also, if your device has not got the full OS update, Google will push these privacy controls through Google Play system update modules. So you will get these fixes as soon as they are available, without having to wait for a full OS update. 

Dedicated spot for conversation notifications

Since we often chat on multiple messaging apps to stay connected with people, Android 11 allows devices to have a dedicated space in the notifications section where all the chat notifications will be grouped together.

android11

Bubbles

Android 11 will have Facebook's Messenger-like chat Bubbles, so that you can respond or chat without switching apps or without having to switch back and forth between messaging apps.  

Built-in screen recording

Now, Android 11 users can perform screen recording on their phones. Screen recording allows users to record videos of the phone screen with sound from your mic, device or both—no extra app required. 

Smart device management

User now will not require to access different apps for each Google-connected smart devices. They can access all their smart devices in one place, by simply long pressing the power button.

Edited by Kanishk Singh

