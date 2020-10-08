Digital Learning: The possibility of limitless learning is at your fingertips

The pandemic situation has arrived with unprecedented challenges and shaken the entire world. The new normal has exposed unexplored avenues for the benefit of humankind. Optimists believe that 2020 is not the year of destruction but of reconstruction with innovation. We are all sailing through the same storm which only the most equipped will survive.





Digital learning was instantly adopted as a means by educational institutions all across India post the pandemic-induced lockdown which indicates that it is the decade to nudge digital learning. Did you know India is the world's second-largest internet market, making digital learning the most viable solution?





Advanced/digital learning is supplanting, to some extent replacing, traditional educational methods on an everyday basis.





Given how quickly study halls/classrooms are transforming, it is an ideal way to overlook methods we remember from when we were in school and begin thinking about newer teaching and learning techniques based on the advanced digital learning tools and technologies. This could involve utilising educational websites, services, different available programs, teaching tools, and advancements like examination helps work for at-home use.





Irrespective of how much innovation is converged into the classroom, digital learning has come to play a significant role in the education sector. It engages students of all ages by persuading them to be more keen on learning and extending their viewpoints and prospects towards the digital world.





ALSO READ Online higher education to continue strong pace of growth in coming years: RedSeer





Here are various other reasons to state the role of digital learning in revolutionising academics:

New Education Policy (NEP) gives a green signal

With young India being quick adopters of digital world, digital learning has the potential to change the face of academic operations. The technology-oriented new education policy envisages creating online pedagogy with focus on digital literacy, coding, and computational thinking from an early age.





NEP also aims to provide learning apps, satellite-based TV channels, and teachers training to eliminate the digital divide. It is astounding that how one can escape the four walls of the classroom to make learning joyful by integrating numerous benefits of digital learning.

Makes students employable

Traditional schooling lacks vocational training. By embracing digital devices and connected learning, tutors can bridge the gap between learning and doing. Digital learning methods must be made constructive, collaborative and draw the students’ attention to a real-world approach to learning; thus, making students employable. With teaching students contemporary subjects such as Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, they become future ready.

No student is left behind with digital learning

Each child is different from the other in terms of strengths, weaknesses, talents and learning abilities. Adoption of a single way of teaching for a heterogeneous group cannot derive exceptional results from all.





Digital learning provides a scope for tutoring individual-centric and enriches collective productivity. The virtual learning environment also builds team spirit in students and tunes them to collective benefits.

Students become confident and self-motivated

As students identify various dimensions of digital learning they become self-directed learners, which make them confident decision makers. Having explored tools of digital learning enhances analytical reasoning and critical thinking skills of children.





Digital learning fosters a more interactive way of learning which inculcates a sense of perspective and deeper understanding in learners. Tutors can engage the students in online tests that provide the option for students to track their own progress which can build motivation and accountability.





ALSO READ How digital learning tools can revitalise India’s ageing education framework

Improves knowledge retention and makes students better learners

Digital learning has opened up an opportunity to step out of the obsolete rote learning concept practiced in traditional classrooms. Digital learning tools have promoted experiential learning, thus inducing automatic knowledge retention.





Digital learning has expanded the horizons of learning. With numerous sources available to students, learning is not confined to textbooks as in traditional learning. As students explore various dimensions of information the quality of research is inculcated.





Digital learning paves way to a world with infinite possibilities of learning. Today, we cannot imagine a scenario where education and technology are two separate entities. The Indian education system is changing with technology gripping the nation in an unprecedented manner.