The turning point in edtech startup Vedantu's journey

By Team YS|20th Sep 2020
Vamsi Krishna, Pulkit Jain, and Anand Prakash launched Vedantu in 2014 to solve the challenges of the offline learning model.
The turning point in Vedantu's journey

Vedantu

Vamsi Krishna, Pulkit Jain, and Anand Prakash launched Vedantu in 2014 to solve the challenges of the offline learning model.


Fusing nutrition science with technology

Zoh Probiotics

Founded by Salonii Hamirwasia, probiotics startup Zoh is building immunity with its flavoured kombucha and DIY culture range.


Importance of performance management systems

Matrix Moments - Performance management systems

Rupali and Rajinder

Matrix Partner India's Rupali Sharma and Rajinder Balaraman discuss PMS and HR best practices for early-stage startups.


Helping women break out of poverty

Head Held High Foundation

The green space around the Antarprerna Centre

A community-based enterprise centre in Wadi empowered women by providing an income and changing how they see themselves.


Entrepreneurs who are making sarees cooler

Suta

These women entrepreneurs’ saree startups are the link between traditional artisans and weavers of India and urban working women.


From selling coffee to clocking Rs 8 Cr turnover 

Neuherbs

Noida-based Neuherbs India manufactures plant-based ayurvedic products in the health, wellness, diet, and nutrition categories. 


