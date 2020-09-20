The turning point in edtech startup Vedantu's journey
The turning point in Vedantu's journey
Vamsi Krishna, Pulkit Jain, and Anand Prakash launched Vedantu in 2014 to solve the challenges of the offline learning model.
Fusing nutrition science with technology
Founded by Salonii Hamirwasia, probiotics startup Zoh is building immunity with its flavoured kombucha and DIY culture range.
Importance of performance management systems
Matrix Partner India's Rupali Sharma and Rajinder Balaraman discuss PMS and HR best practices for early-stage startups.
Helping women break out of poverty
A community-based enterprise centre in Wadi empowered women by providing an income and changing how they see themselves.
Entrepreneurs who are making sarees cooler
These women entrepreneurs’ saree startups are the link between traditional artisans and weavers of India and urban working women.
From selling coffee to clocking Rs 8 Cr turnover
Noida-based Neuherbs India manufactures plant-based ayurvedic products in the health, wellness, diet, and nutrition categories.
