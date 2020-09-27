The story of fintech startup IppoPay; Roundup of jobs at Servify

By Team YS|27th Sep 2020
IppoPay enables SMEs, freelancers, and homepreneurs in Tier II, III, and rural areas to collect payments with its POS software.
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

The story of fintech startup IppoPay

IppoPay

IppoPay enables SMEs, freelancers, and homepreneurs in Tier II, III, and rural areas to collect payments with its POS software.


Roundup of jobs at Servify

sreevathsa

Sreevathsa Prabhakar, Founder, Servify

Here's how you can work at the Mumbai-based device lifecycle management platform Servify.


Why Raghuram Talluri built logistics startup LoadShare

Matrix Moments - Loadshare

Rajinder and Raghu,

LoadShare CEO Raghuram Talluri discusses the making of the logistics company with Matrix Partners India's Rajinder Balaraman. 


Raising the stakes with online poker startup Pocket52

Pocket52

Nitesh Salvi, CEO and Co-founder Pocket52

Bengaluru-based online poker startup Pocket52 claims to be “India’s first cryptographically secure online poker platform.”


Amazon India to host 'Handicrafts Mela' from Sep 26

Print-on-demand Drop shipping Amazon

Through a virtual handicrafts mela, Amazon India aims to generate consumer demand for arts and crafts of India. 


Fun, fast-paced, and a coming-of-age tale

Preeti Shenoy

When Love Came Calling, Preeti Shenoy’s 13th book, deals with themes such as family relationships, finding oneself and more.


Restoring the eastern Himalayas with Naturenomics

Balipara Foundation

The team of Balipara Foundation.

Balipara Foundation is preserving the habitats in the eastern Himalayas by engaging local communities in various forest activities. 


Clocking Rs 12 Cr by selling Indian handicrafts online 

ellementry

Ayush Baid, Founder, Ellementry

Launched by Ayush Baid in 2018, Ellementry is a lifestyle brand selling Indian handicraft products online.


Now get the Daily Capsule in your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter today!

Want to make your startup journey smooth? YS Education brings a comprehensive Funding Course, where you also get a chance to pitch your business plan to top investors. Click here to know more.

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

This fisherman’s son launched a fintech startup amidst the pandemic and clocked transactions worth Rs 1 Cr

Rashi Varshney

Craving gourmet-style coffee at home? This startup is out to make that happen

Tenzin Norzom

Reliance Jio launches India's first in-flight internet service on 22 international airlines

Sohini Mitter

[Startup Bharat] How this 25-year-old roped in Gauri Khan to make quality home decor accessible in small towns

Debolina Biswas
Daily Capsule
The story of fintech startup IppoPay; Roundup of jobs at Servify
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

Questioning UN response to COVID-19, PM Modi assures world of India's vaccine production prowess

Press Trust of India

Positivity, patience, perseverance: pandemic resilience tips from the Akanksha artists

Madanmohan Rao

Best of Weekender: Meet superhero film director Dushyant Kapoor and raise a toast to apple spritzer

Asha Chowdary

[Podcast] Scale lessons from Flipkart's engineering and strategy heads

Anand Daniel

How hyperlocal startup Dunzo plans to become a profitable business in the next cities it enters

Debolina Biswas

Craving gourmet-style coffee at home? This startup is out to make that happen

Tenzin Norzom

Sign up for our Daily Newsletter