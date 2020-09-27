The story of fintech startup IppoPay; Roundup of jobs at Servify
The story of fintech startup IppoPay
IppoPay enables SMEs, freelancers, and homepreneurs in Tier II, III, and rural areas to collect payments with its POS software.
Roundup of jobs at Servify
Here's how you can work at the Mumbai-based device lifecycle management platform Servify.
Why Raghuram Talluri built logistics startup LoadShare
LoadShare CEO Raghuram Talluri discusses the making of the logistics company with Matrix Partners India's Rajinder Balaraman.
Raising the stakes with online poker startup Pocket52
Bengaluru-based online poker startup Pocket52 claims to be “India’s first cryptographically secure online poker platform.”
Amazon India to host 'Handicrafts Mela' from Sep 26
Through a virtual handicrafts mela, Amazon India aims to generate consumer demand for arts and crafts of India.
Fun, fast-paced, and a coming-of-age tale
When Love Came Calling, Preeti Shenoy’s 13th book, deals with themes such as family relationships, finding oneself and more.
Restoring the eastern Himalayas with Naturenomics
Balipara Foundation is preserving the habitats in the eastern Himalayas by engaging local communities in various forest activities.
Clocking Rs 12 Cr by selling Indian handicrafts online
Launched by Ayush Baid in 2018, Ellementry is a lifestyle brand selling Indian handicraft products online.
