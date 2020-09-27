The story of fintech startup IppoPay; Roundup of jobs at Servify

IppoPay enables SMEs, freelancers, and homepreneurs in Tier II, III, and rural areas to collect payments with its POS software.





Sreevathsa Prabhakar, Founder, Servify

Here's how you can work at the Mumbai-based device lifecycle management platform Servify.





Rajinder and Raghu,

LoadShare CEO Raghuram Talluri discusses the making of the logistics company with Matrix Partners India's Rajinder Balaraman.





Nitesh Salvi, CEO and Co-founder Pocket52

Bengaluru-based online poker startup Pocket52 claims to be “India’s first cryptographically secure online poker platform.”





Through a virtual handicrafts mela, Amazon India aims to generate consumer demand for arts and crafts of India.





When Love Came Calling, Preeti Shenoy’s 13th book, deals with themes such as family relationships, finding oneself and more.





The team of Balipara Foundation.

Balipara Foundation is preserving the habitats in the eastern Himalayas by engaging local communities in various forest activities.





Ayush Baid, Founder, Ellementry

Launched by Ayush Baid in 2018, Ellementry is a lifestyle brand selling Indian handicraft products online.





