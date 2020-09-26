With subsidiaries in eight countries, Mumbai-based device lifecycle management platform Servify runs device protection programmes for Apple, Samsung, OnePlus, Xiaomi, Nokia, Motorola, Airtel, etc. It also runs device exchange/buy back programmes for Apple, Samsung, and OnePlus across its authorised sales channels.





Last week, Servify announced it has raised $23 million in its Series C funding, led by existing investor Iron Pillar, an India-focussed venture growth investor, from its recently concluded Top-Up Fund.





The startup aims to utilise the funding to scale up its global operations, and further enhance its technology platform.

“It is very satisfying as we have more than quadrupled our revenue in 2020 to date, and raised funds for expansion even during the tough economic climate. This further strengthens our belief that we have built a globally scalable sound business, that is not only trusted by large brands but also the investor community,” said Sreevathsa Prabhakar, Founder, Servify.

If you want to work in device lifecycle management with Servify, these job openings might be for you:

Assistant Manager - Customer Service

Experience needed: 3-5 years





Servify is looking for an Assistant Manager to ensure its customer service representatives are interacting with customers in a way that serves the business's best interests. The role involves performing statistical analyses on large datasets and discovering how data can be used to answer questions and solve problems.





The candidate will gather and analyse the performance of a customer representative and look for the areas of improvement, making sure that customer feedback is considered. The job also involves monitoring personnel performance and training needs.





For more information, click here.

The Servify team

Quality Assurance Engineer: API/Manual Testing

Experience needed: 2-6 years





The company is looking for a quality engineer with experience in SQL (database testing), API testing, mobile application testing, Unix, and strong knowledge of QA processes.





The role involves reviewing requirement specifications and technical design documents to provide timely and meaningful feedback. It also involves creating detailed, comprehensive, and well-structured test plans and test cases.





Knowledge of automation or experience using tools such as Selenium and Appium will be a bonus.





For more information, click here.

Software Support Engineer: Backend Applications

Experience needed: 1-4 years





Servify is looking for support engineers to be a part of its tech team. It is looking for candidates who know what it takes to build crisp user journeys and take pride in shipping high-quality experiences for consumers.





The support engineers will design, improve, and build stable .Net/Node back end applications, write reusable and modular components, and perform effective prototyping, validation and testing.





The role also involves working with the back-end team to integrate web app, performing RCA for all issues identified, and suggesting approach to solve them.





For more information, click here.

DevOps Engineer: Linux/Unix Administration

Experience needed: 2-6 years





The candidate is expected to have a strong background in Linux/Unix administration and understanding of network topologies and common network protocols and services (DNS, HTTP(S), SSH, FTP, SMTP).





The DevOps Engineer also will need to know system troubleshooting and problem solving across platform and application domains.





The candidate is required to have 2+ years experience with using a broad range of AWS technologies (. EC2, RDS, ELB, EBD, S3, VPC, Glacier, IAM, CloudWatch, KMS) to develop and maintain an Amazon AWS based cloud solution, with an emphasis on best practice cloud security.





For more information, click here.

Project Manager: Agile/JIRA Methodologies

Experience needed: 5-12 years





The key responsibilities in this role include managing and leading cross-functional project teams to ensure delivery of complex development projects. The candidate is expected to be involved in business/system analysis, resource planning and availability, programme management, etc.





The candidate is required to have previous experience in a software consultant or technical architect role and a minimum experience of five years in a project/programme manager role. Strong interpersonal, written and oral communication skills including the ability to confidently demo the product is another requirement.





For more information, click here.