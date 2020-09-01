[Funding alert] Dunzo raises $28M in Series E round led by Google, Lightstone

Hyperlocal delivery startup Dunzo had last raised venture funding of $45 million in October 2019 in Series D round

By Thimmaya Poojary
1st Sep 2020
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Hyperlocal delivery app Dunzo has raised $28 million in its ongoing Series E funding round led by Google and Lightstone Fund, according to regulatory filings accessed by YourStory.


Dunzo has issued compulsorily convertible preference shares (CCPS) to both Google and Lightstone with each share carrying a face value of Rs 55 with a premium of Rs 1.13 lakh, filings with the RoC reveal.


Both Google and Lightstone received 5,155 shares each translating into a combined value of $15.8 million. Google is an existing investor in Dunzo and it was its first direct investment into an Indian startup in 2017.


Dunzo


Also Read

This startup founded by an IIT Kharagpur alumnus provides dunzo-like service to senior citizens


This fund infusion into Dunzo comes after its previous Series D funding round in October 2019, where it raised $45 million. In the latest round of funding, the other investors are Lightbox, 3 L Capital, Moving Capital, Pivot Ventures, and Bhoruka Finance Corporation.


Some of the other key investors in Dunzo include Blume Ventures and Aspada among others. The startup had also raised $11 million in venture debt from Alteria Capital in February this year.


Founded in 2015 by Kabeer Biswas and others, Dunzo has a strong positioning in the hyperlocal delivery space. The startup has its presence in eight cities – Bengaluru, Mumbai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Chennai, Gurugram, Pune, and Jaipur.


Dunzo initially started with deliveries sourced from individuals, but it has now diversified into categories such as groceries, fruits and vegetables, fish and meat, etc. This has put the startup in direct competition with food delivery unicorn Swiggy, which has now ventured into grocery delivery.


Dunzo does over two million transactions in a month, and has a retention rate of 80-85 percent. The number of tasks on the platform has shot up by 62 percent, the number of micro markets it serves is up by 8 percent, user base has increased by 90 percent, and merchants have grown by 19x. 

(Edited by Megha Reddy)

Want to make your startup journey smooth? YS Education brings a comprehensive Funding Course, where you also get a chance to pitch your business plan to top investors. Click here to know more.

  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Why Amuleek Singh of ChaiPoint is betting big on its SaaS and AI foray

Vishal Krishna

How this biryani delivery startup grew revenue from Rs 86 lakh to Rs 48 Cr in 4 years

Vishal Krishna

Pivot and Persist: Clothing startup NorthMist records Rs 1 Cr MRR after launching sustainable facemasks

Debolina Biswas

[Funding alert] YC-backed B2B startup Bikayi raises $2M from Mantis Ventures, others

Sujata Sangwan
Daily Capsule
MakeMyTrip Founder Deep Kalra talks about layoffs; Why ChaiPoint is betting big on SaaS and AI
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

Paytm Payment Gateway launches UPI subscription services for businesses

Trisha Medhi

From survive to thrive: How leaders can realign business process management post COVID-19

Amitava Sengupta

Tech innovation, behavioural change can help fight pandemic, says WHO chief scientist

Shreya Ganguly

[Funding alert] SaaS startup Quintype raises Rs 25 Cr in Series A funding

Sujata Sangwan

Zoom boom: 'King of Quarantine Economy' records a whopping 355 pc revenue growth in Q2

Sohini Mitter

Growth decline due to intense lockdown; V-shaped recovery in some sectors: CEA

Press Trust of India

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Sat Sep 05 2020

EMERGE 2020 MARTECH SUMMIT

Virtual Event
Fri Sep 25 2020

SMARTecIndia2020

Virtual Platform