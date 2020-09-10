[Funding alert] Foodtech unicorn Zomato raises $100M from Tiger Global, others; eyes IPO in 2021

By Rashi Varshney|10th Sep 2020
In an email to its employees, CEO Deepinder Goyal said that the unicorn has $250 million cash in the bank, and more big names will be joining its current round, which will end up Zomato with $600 million in the bank very soon.
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Foodtech unicorn Zomato has raised $100 million in funding from Internet Fund VI Pte Holdings, Tiger Global's Singapore investment arm, according to filings with the Registrar of Companies (RoC) accessed by YourStory.


With the latest fundraise, Zomato is now reported to be valued at $3.4 billion, close to its rival Swiggy which is presently valued at $3.6 billion, according to media reports.


The RoC documents also revealed that the investment made into the Gurugram-headquartered foodtech startup will be used to expand its business, and support overall corporate purposes.


The current round comes immediately after a week Zomato raised $62 million from Singapore-based Temasek. Earlier, in January, it had raised $150 million as a part of a fresh fundraise from its existing investor Ant Financial. Further, in April, it bagged around $5 million (or about Rs 38 crore) from Pacific Horizon Investment Trust PLC in its Series J round.

Deepinder-Goyal zomato featured image

Deepinder Goyal, Co-founder and CEO, Zomato


According to media reports, Zomato is also eyeing an Initial Public Offering (IPO) in 2021.


In an email to its employees, Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal said that the unicorn has raised a lot of money and has $250 million cash in the bank — which is more than ever in Zomato's history. He also noted that Tiger Global, Temasek, Baillie Gifford, and Ant Financial have already participated in its current round, and more big names will be joining the round, which will end up Zomato with $600 million in the bank very soon.


He added that this cash is being treated as a ‘war-chest’ for future M&A, and fighting off any 'mischief or price wars' from Zomato's competition in various areas of its business.


An official confirmation on the IPO from Zomato is awaited at the time of publishing this news.

Financial Performance

Despite the pandemic, the foodtech unicorn has been seeing an improved financial performance. While announcing its annual performance report on the unicorn's 12th anniversary last month, Zomato said, "While COVID-19 has impacted the size of our business, it has accelerated our journey to profitability."


In July, Zomato estimated its burn-rate to be under $1 million, and revenue at close to 60 percent of pre-COVID-19 peaks of $23 million per month. “We expect to make a complete recovery over the next three to six months while continuing to maintain tight control on costs/profitability,” it said in its report.


It also added that Zomato’s FY20 India food delivery GMV grew by 108 percent over FY19. However, when the rise of COVID-19 cases started in March, Zomato’s food delivery business GMV was down by 80 percent as compared to its peak in February. It also acquired UberEats’ India vertical in January.  

“We expect a sharp recovery in our order volumes as lockdowns continue to ease and the operating environment continues to improve. The unit economics of our food delivery business has improved consistently over the last 18 months. In Q1 FY20, we used to make a contribution margin of negative Rs 47 per order; in Q1 FY21, we made a contribution margin of positive Rs 27 per order,” said Deepinder Goyal, Co-founder and CEO, Zomato, in the report. 

Edited by Suman Singh

Want to make your startup journey smooth? YS Education brings a comprehensive Funding Course, where you also get a chance to pitch your business plan to top investors. Click here to know more.

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

[YS Learn] How WhiteHat Jr got its first cheque of $1.3M and how it found a $300M exit with BYJU’S

Sindhu Kashyaap

This agritech startup helps people own and manage farms for long-term wealth benefits

Sohini Mitter

[Funding alert] Learning platform QShala raises Rs 2.7 Cr from Zerodha-backed Rainmatter Capital

Vishal Krishna

Smart Glass from Ernakulam: how this startup aims to change the way we work

Vishal Krishna
Daily Capsule
How Shiprocket adapted to the new normal; What an all-electric future holds for India
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

Startups can soon list abroad, Finance Ministry to announce a special deal: Sources

Vishal Krishna

Startups incubated by DST generated 65,864 jobs, created around Rs 27,262 Cr wealth

Press Trust of India

ICICI Bank launches dedicated offering for startups

Press Trust of India

[Funding alert] Edtech startup SOAL raises $1M from Munjal Auto promoters' investment arm

Sujata Sangwan

[Funding alert] Insurance-tech startup i3 Systems raises $1.5M from Unitus Ventures, others

Sujata Sangwan

[Funding alert] Acko invests $1.2M in car service and repair platform Pitstop

Sujata Sangwan

Our Partner Events

Hustle Across India

25

Sep

SMARTecIndia2020

Virtual Platform

View Details