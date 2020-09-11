[Funding alert] SaaS startup CustomFit.ai raises investment from Java Capital

No Code SAAS personalisation platform CustomFit.ai has raised an undisclosed amount of funding in its pre-seed round, led by Java Capital. The round also saw participation from investors including Upsparks, FirstCheque, and LetsVenture.





Launched in May 2019 by Ashwin Kumar and Shoaib Mohammed, CustomFit.ai provides a hyper-personalised website by analysing the insights from website traffic and visitor journeys to optimise conversion of website traffic into leads.





Commenting on the investment, Ashwin, who is also the CEO of the company, said,





“Personalisation is now the key strategy for B2B marketing. CustomFit.ai transforms the website into a growth engine or #1 salesperson by precisely personalising it for each visitor, thereby making the buying process a lot easier.





"It offers advantages such as more interaction & engagement with the target audience, more and better conversions, more efficient communication and higher loyalty,” he added.

Founders of CustomFit.ai





Based in Bengaluru, the startup converts the website traffic to quality leads by dynamically changing website content and CTAs as per visitor characteristics such as company size, industry, source, the current product they are using, etc., and also based on their past behaviors and interests.





It helps businesses to understand what their users want and need, when they need it and how businesses can help them find exactly what they are looking for.





Vinod Shankar, Partner at Java Capital said in a statement,





"Everyone is a maker, an emerging theme in the development of software tools. Tools are no longer used by developers and engineers alone. No code tools that would be useful to designers, freelancers, product managers, and marketers to improve their sales have been making inroads at an unprecedented pace. In sync, customisation/personalisation tools have been developed since the early days of the internet, with every generation spawning a better and advanced tool. We believe CustomFit.ai gives the control back to marketeers/business teams reducing the dependency on developers“





Java capital is an investment syndicate run by career Venture Capitalists and startup ecosystem enablers with over 15 years of experience between them across pre-seed, seed, and early stage investments. It primarily focus on sectors such as fintech, healthtech, SaaS, mobile internet, consumer and deep tech.