[Funding alert] SaaS startup CustomFit.ai raises investment from Java Capital

By Apurva P|11th Sep 2020
Bengaluru startup CustomFit.ai provides a hyper-personalised website by analysing the insights from website traffic and visitor journeys to optimise conversion of website traffic into leads.
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

No Code SAAS personalisation platform CustomFit.ai has raised an undisclosed amount of funding in its pre-seed round, led by Java Capital. The round also saw participation from investors including Upsparks, FirstCheque, and LetsVenture.


Launched in May 2019 by Ashwin Kumar and Shoaib Mohammed, CustomFit.ai provides a hyper-personalised website by analysing the insights from website traffic and visitor journeys to optimise conversion of website traffic into leads. 


Commenting on the investment, Ashwin, who is also the CEO of the company, said,


“Personalisation is now the key strategy for B2B marketing. CustomFit.ai transforms the website into a growth engine or #1 salesperson by precisely personalising it for each visitor, thereby making the buying process a lot easier.


"It offers advantages such as more interaction & engagement with the target audience, more and better conversions, more efficient communication and higher loyalty,” he added.  

CustomFit.ai

Founders of CustomFit.ai

ALSO READ

Also Read

[Funding alert] Indore SaaS startup BuildPan raises $500,000 in seed round, valuation jumps to $5M


Based in Bengaluru, the startup converts the website traffic to quality leads by dynamically changing website content and CTAs as per visitor characteristics such as company size, industry, source, the current product they are using, etc., and also based on their past behaviors and interests.


It helps businesses to understand what their users want and need, when they need it and how businesses can help them find exactly what they are looking for. 


Vinod Shankar, Partner at Java Capital said in a statement,


"Everyone is a maker, an emerging theme in the development of software tools. Tools are no longer used by developers and engineers alone. No code tools that would be useful to designers, freelancers, product managers, and marketers to improve their sales have been making inroads at an unprecedented pace. In sync, customisation/personalisation tools have been developed since the early days of the internet, with every generation spawning a better and advanced tool. We believe CustomFit.ai gives the control back to marketeers/business teams reducing the dependency on developers“ 


Java capital is an investment syndicate run by career Venture Capitalists and startup ecosystem enablers with over 15 years of experience between them across pre-seed, seed, and early stage investments. It primarily focus on sectors such as fintech, healthtech, SaaS, mobile internet, consumer and deep tech.

Edited by Megha Reddy

Want to make your startup journey smooth? YS Education brings a comprehensive Funding Course, where you also get a chance to pitch your business plan to top investors. Click here to know more.

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

How two college friends built a startup that turned profitable in under a year, raised $2M

Ramarko Sengupta

[YS Learn] How WhiteHat Jr got its first cheque of $1.3M and how it found a $300M exit with BYJU’S

Sindhu Kashyaap

This agritech startup helps people own and manage farms for long-term wealth benefits

Sohini Mitter

[YS Learn] Blowhorn’s journey to onboarding 40,000 drivers in 4 years and ‘Uberising’ logistics

Sindhu Kashyaap
Daily Capsule
Why startups are spending big in IPL 2020; How a startup turned profitable within a year
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

Online fantasy sports' tax payout increased 2.6 times in FY20: IndiaTech

Press Trust of India

Infosys to hire 500 tech employees in Rhode Island, US by 2023

Press Trust of India

[Funding alert] English learning app OckyPocky raises $400K seed round led by Lead Angels Network

Trisha Medhi

From idea to implementation: tips from winners of the TiE Women Bangalore 2020 programme

Madanmohan Rao

[YS Learn] Blowhorn’s journey to onboarding 40,000 drivers in 4 years and ‘Uberising’ logistics

Sindhu Kashyaap

Why startups are spending big in IPL 2020; How a startup turned profitable within a year

Team YS

Our Partner Events

Hustle Across India

25

Sep

SMARTecIndia2020

Virtual Platform

View Details