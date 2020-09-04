[Funding alert] Indore SaaS startup BuildPan raises $500,000 in seed round, valuation jumps to $5M

By Vishal Krishna|4th Sep 2020
App development and testing platform BuildPan also raised funding from 9point8, Head of PayPal India, and other investors.
SaaS platform BuildPan on Friday announced that it has raised $500,000 from SOSV, along with 9point8 and PayPal India Head. With this funding, the Indore-headquartered SaaS startup’s valuation jumped to $5 million


The current cycle from building an app to launching takes a lot of time, and the whole process is broken. In fact, companies like Amazon, IBM, and Microsoft have to contend with this issue. 


This is where BuildPan’s AI engine helps with providing auto-suggestions to developers that allow teams to rapidly build and deploy quality apps in both Android and iOS operating systems. 


“Modern-day software development cycle driven by CI/CD platforms, cloud-based software, and BuildPan is in the absolute vanguard of companies, driving faster and more effective integration and deployment solutions across multiple hybrid and native platforms,” said Swastik Bihani, Head of PayPal India.


Buildpan

Buildpan team

According to SaaSBOOMi, India’s SaaS industry is expected to grow to $10 billion in revenue by 2025 from $1.5 billion in 2019, and will improve its share in the global SaaS market to eight percent from 2.6 percent in that period.


Oscar Ramos, Partner at SOSV, the world’s most active early-stage investor, said, “The team behind BuildPan has shown the ability to not only launch world-class technology but also to identify the real needs of mobile developers, iterating their product in a very agile way. We are looking forward to working together with them to bring world-class CI/CD platforms to developers all over the world.” 


SOSV is also the fourth most active investor in India, and has $740 million assets under management, focussing primarily on seed, and early-stage investments.


BuildPan was founded by Sonal Dandotia, Shantanu S, Virendra Chouhan, and Vaibhav Tiwari in 2019. It had secured undisclosed funding earlier in January from several HNIs. 

Edited by Suman Singh

