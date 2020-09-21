CII survey reveals recovery in India Inc's business sentiment in July-September quarter

By Press Trust of India|21st Sep 2020
A CII survey, conducted with over 150 firms across different sectors, reveals that Business Confidence Index surged to 50.3 in July-September 2020, bouncing back from its lowest reading of 41.0 in April-June 2020.
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

India Inc's business sentiment has improved during the July-September quarter as the government gradually unlocked the economy and business activity resumed, according to the CII's business outlook survey.


The latest CII Business Confidence Index has surged to the level of 50.3 in July-September 2020, bouncing back from its lowest reading of 41.0 recorded in April-June 2020, the industry chamber said in a statement.


"The stellar recovery in the index has been supported by the remarkable increase in the Expectations Index (EI), which rose 46 percent quarter on quarter, to the level of 55.2, as nationwide lockdown restrictions were lifted and businesses gradually began to reopen during the July-September quarter," it added.


CII Director General Chandrajit Banerjee said while a recovery was under way, it could be tremendously expedited through continued government support and handholding of businesses during this crisis.


The survey was conducted during August-September 2020 and saw participation of over 150 firms across different sectors.


Over half of the respondents stated that the weakness in domestic demand is likely to be the topmost risk to business confidence in the next six months.


Nearly 30 percent of the respondents feel that business activity may return to pre-pandemic levels by Q1 FY22, the statement said.


"With regards to general economic prospects, more than a third of the respondents (35 percent) foresee a contraction higher than 4 percent in India's GDP in the financial year 2020-21 as the significant setback to economic growth has been further aggravated by state-imposed lockdowns to curb local outbreaks," it added.
India Inc

Image Source:Shutterstock

ALSO READ

Also Read

Faceless tax assessment to promote transparency, empower honest taxpayers: India Inc

Besides, it said, there are still many ad hoc restrictions being imposed by the states, which are an impediment to the unlock process.


Earlier in June, analysts at Gartner said the COVID-19 pandemic would lead to an eight percent decline in information technology spends in India in 2020 to $83.5 billion.


This will be the first time in five years that yearly spends will slip into the negative territory, they added.


(Disclaimer: Additional background information has been added to this PTI copy for context)

Edited by Teja Lele Desai

Want to make your startup journey smooth? YS Education brings a comprehensive Funding Course, where you also get a chance to pitch your business plan to top investors. Click here to know more.

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

How financial accounting services are embracing digitalisation

Rajesh Gupta

100X.VC invests seed capital in 9 disruptive startups selected from 4,500 applications

Vishal Krishna

myITreturn: a Made in India app simplifying the income tax process

Thimmaya Poojary

These 5 funding deals by Hyderabad startups during lockdown show why the city is an emerging hub

Ankita Vig
Daily Capsule
Jobs for all: YourStory's nation-wide jobs campaign
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

EPFO records 8.45 lakh new enrolments in July

Press Trust of India

‘The pandemic has shown us how interconnected and interdependent we are’ — 25 quotes from India’s COVID-19 struggle

Madanmohan Rao

[YS Learn] Here’s what Anup Jain of Orios Venture Partners looks for in a startup pitch

Sindhu Kashyaap

ISRO to empower startups, MSMEs to carry out their own space missions: Chairman K Sivan

Shreya Ganguly

Startup rankings for states boost competitive federalism, further fuelling the growth of the ecosystem

Thimmaya Poojary

Jobs for all: YourStory's nation-wide jobs campaign

Team YS

Our Partner Events

Hustle Across India

25

Sep

TestCon 2020 Virtual Summit

Virtual Event

View Details

25

Sep

SMARTecIndia2020

Virtual Platform

View Details