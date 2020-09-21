#JobsForAll: BigLeap Technologies inaugurates new facility, plans to employ 6,000 staff by 2021

By Roshni Balaji|21st Sep 2020
Hyderabad-based BigLeap Technologies is all set to add 6,000 people to its workforce by 2021, and also double its turnover of Rs 100 crore in two years.
BigLeap Technologies on Monday opened a new facility in Hyderabad and plans to add 6,000 individuals on its payroll by 2021. The Hyderabad-based IT consulting, HR staffing, and skill development company is targeting to have over 10,000 employees on its outsourcing rolls by the end of next year. In fact, it is also preparing to double its present turnover of Rs 100 crore in two years.


BigLeap’s new unit — built with an investment of Rs 2.5 crore — was inaugurated by Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary of the Industries and Commerce and Information Technology, Government of Telangana.

Talking about BigLeap's new facility, Jayesh Ranjan said, “In such challenging times, it is encouraging to know BigLeap is expanding and growing. Outsourcing not only optimises organisational growth, but it also creates job opportunity to a better career, better life for many aspirants in these difficult times, plus complement the economic growth of the state.”
BigLeap Technologies

BigLeap's new facility being launched by Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary of the Industries & Commerce (I&C) & Information Technology (IT), Govt. of Telangana.

Jobs for All: YourStory launches India-wide campaign to mobilise job creation in India, be a voice for job seekers


Established in 2015 — with the motto of providing viable HRM solutions — BigLeap was founded by industry experts Vinay Kotra, James Johnson, Manoj Yadav Thummala, and Sainath Goud Malkapuram. At present, the startup is operational in 22 states and 18 ESI compliant territories, including Hyderabad, Chennai, Bengaluru, New Delhi-NCR, and Mumbai.


Over the years, BipLeap has developed a notable client base, comprising of Flipkart, Myntra, Ola, ITC Infotech, New Holland Tractors, KreditBee, Rapido, Bounce, PVR Cinemas, Café Coffee Day, and more.


To accomplish its target of employing more personnel, the startup will be screening professionals and fresh graduates from universities and colleges.

“With an increasing demand for our staffing services, expansion has become eminent. Our commitment to expanding staffing services comes at a critical moment as the COVID-19 pandemic has created tremendous stress in employability, and employee optimisation for our clients. High attrition continues to be the bane of the corporates with 23 percent of the small businesses failing due to lack of the right team,” Vinay Kotra, Co-founder and Director, BigLeap, said.

The company is known to fulfil human resource (HR) requirements for over 60 clients across all industries — from manufacturing, telecom, infrastructure, retail, and the financial sector — of which, over 60 percent are from the startup ecosystem.


Talking about BigLeap’s financials, Vinay Kotra said, “We have been growing at 65 percent YoY, and in the next two years, we aim to double our current turnover of Rs 100 crore.


While a huge part of its revenue growth is expected to flow in from existing clients, the company is also relying on new customers, who will be interested to obtain its services in the near future.


Additionally, BigLeap is looking to raise capital in the next fiscal to boost the expansion efforts on a necessity basis.

Edited by Suman Singh

