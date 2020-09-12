[Jobs roundup] Work at India's largest edtech startup BYJU'S with these openings

Ever since the pandemic hit India and schools were forced to shut down, the country's edtech players have been witnessing a COVID-19-led acceleration. India's first edtech unicorn, BYJU's, has been making the most of this 'unprecedented' growth.





BYJU's claims to have registered 20 million new students on its platform since the lockdown began. The total number of registered users stands at 64 million, with 4.2 million annual paid subscriptions. The unicorn doubled its revenue to Rs 2,800 crore in FY20.





Investors were quick to recognise this growth, and BYJU's turned out to be investors' favourite during the pandemic.





In February this year, BYJU's received $200 million from General Atlantic. In June, BYJU's announced that it had raised another undisclosed amount of funding from BOND at a valuation of $10.5 billion. Last month, the edtech giant raised yet another Rs 909 crore from Yuri Milner-led DST Global, acquiring Mumbai-based WhiteHat Jr post that. More recently this month, BYJU's raised $500 million in a round led by Silver Lake. Existing investors Tiger Global, General Atlantic, and Owl Ventures also participated in the round.





It is evident that there is no looking back for BYJU'S. With an increasing demand for its services, the edtech startup is also expanding its team. If you are keen to join the edtech sector, YourStory has curated a list of job openings at the decacorn:

Content Writer

Experience required: NA





BYJU's is looking for a creative content writer for writing scripts for the videos and books that the company creates. Additionally, the candidate will be required to create fresh and innovating copies for marketing.





The candidate will should have strong conceptual understanding of K-12 content (Math, Science, Social Studies, Commerce, and English). They should have great communication skills, specifically an ability to explain a concept simply and write in a variety of styles.





For more information, click here.

Backend Tech Lead

Experience required: 5+ years





BYJU's is looking for a backend tech lead with experience in RoR, Golang, NodeJS, or Python. The candidate should have exposure to machine learning (ML), and experience in cloud computing.





They should have the ability to quickly learn and contribute in multiple code base. The ideal candidate should have a bachelor's or master's degree in engineering from a reputed institute, and excellent understanding of software engineering practices, design patterns, data structures, and algorithms.





For more information, click here.

Senior Manager - Marketing

Experience required: 4-7 years





BYJU'S is looking for a qualified digital marketing expert to take the lead in developing successful, long-term digital marketing strategies for the company. The candidate need to have in-depth marketing experience and a passion for digital technologies. They will work closely with different teams to ensure consistency through all digital marketing channels. They should also provide forward-thinking ideas to build and maintain a strong company web presence.





The ideal candidate should have four to seven years of experience in digital marketing campaigns, Google Ad Hoc, social media, and display advertising. They should have experience of working in ecommerce or consumer internet companies. Working knowledge of HTML, CSS, and JavaScript development is essential.





For more information, click here.

Animator

Experience required: NA





As a Creative Associate or Digital Compositor, the candidate will have to achieve simple to complex compositing tasks at all stages of the production process. They will have to work with the visual effects supervisor and the compositing supervisor to determine creative and technical approaches.





The candidate should have experience in compositing photorealistic images of high-quality and skills to create a smooth transition between shooting plans and 2D/3D elements. A bachelor's degree in design, animation, film-making, media-management, or engineering is necessary to apply for this position.





For more information, click here.

Lead HRBP

Experience required: 6-8 years





BYJU'S is looking for an experienced HR Professional with six to eight years of experience as a Sales HR Business Partner. The candidate will be reporting to the VP HRBP, working closely with management and employees to improve work relationships, build morale, and increase productivity and retention.





The candidate will assist in talent acquisition and recruitment processes. They should identify ways to improve policies and procedures. The ideal candidate should have a MBA or PGDM from a Tier I or II B-school in HR or an equivalent field.





For more information, click here.