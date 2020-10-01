[Jobs Roundup] If people skills are your forte, check out these HR roles

Human Resource or HR is possibly one of the most important departments for any organisation. The HR professionals not just enable an organisation to rope in the best talent available for a particular, role but also ensures that the team remains aligned.

An HR executive has to participate in the planning and development of a company, provide employees with assistance, advocate for employees, and ensure the smooth functioning of an organisation.

Image Source: ShutterStock





If you a people person and like helping others, YourStory has curated a list of vacancies in the HR role in the top startups across the country:

Disney + Hotstar

Recruiter

Experience required: 5-8 years





Leading video platform Disney+Hotstar is looking for a self-driven HR professional to join its team. The candidate will be responsible for managing, prioritising and closing searches against a timeline. The ideal candidate should have exceptional market researching skills.





Additionally, to apply for a Recruiter's role in Disney+Hotstar, the candidate should have five to eight years of experience in talent acquisition in the consumer tech industry. Critical thinking and problem-solving skills is what the company is looking for.





For more details, click here.

Myntra

Senior Manager - HR

Experience required: 3 years





Ecommerce player Myntra is looking for a HR Manager to coordinate and execute projects across the COE's including tracking and reporting on status, risks, issues, and dependencies. The candidate will be required to help co-design and drive HR strategies across business units and work closely with the HR leaders in tracking various project within their spans.





The candidate should have an MBA degree from a Tier I or Tier II institutes, with minimum three years of experience in consulting (preferred), process changes, and implementation. They should also have experience of partnering with and influencing senior stakeholders.





For more details, click here.

BYJU'S

Human Resources Executive

Experience required: NA





Edtech unicorn BYJU'S is looking for a Sales Human Resource Business Partner who would be responsible for employee engagement, career development and grievance management, and attrition management initiatives.





The key responsibilities include travelling across regions to meet sales employees, addressing employee grievances and taking care of query management. The ideal candidate should be an MBA or PGDM from a Tier II or Tier III B-school in HR or equivalent field.





For more details, click here.

Dunzo

Talent Management Lead

Experience required: NA





Hyperlocal delivery startup Dunzo is in search of a Talent Management Lead to develop and administer all HR concepts including employee engagement, and HR analytics. The candidate will be required to take complete ownership of performance management and sieving all people programmes centrally, ensuring strong adoption of practices.





An ideal Talent Management Lead should have proven work experience as an HRB, or in a similar role. Other skills include demonstrating project management skills and understanding the nuances of the business.





For more details, click here.

Udaan

Employee Engagement and Experience Partner

Experience required: 2-4 years





Fastest growing unicorn Udaan is looking for a candidate to be a part of the Employee Engagement and Experience team. They will be responsible for designing and maintaining an effective employee engagement framework. The candidate will also be required to design rewards and recognition framework for the entire organisation across geographies.





The ideal candidate should have at least two to four years of experience of working in process oriented environments. They are also required to have knowledge in Microsoft Office — including PowerPoint and Excel.





For more details, click here.