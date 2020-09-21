Jobs for all: YourStory's nation-wide jobs campaign

By Team YS|21st Sep 2020
There is an urgent need to create employment for the vast majority of India’s unemployed, and YourStory wants to do every bit to catalyse job creation.
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

The Indian job market is facing one of its worst crisis amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. There is clearly an urgent need to create employment for the vast majority of India’s unemployed, and YourStory wants to do every bit it can to catalyse job creation in India in both the organised and unorganised sectors, and more importantly, be the voice for job seekers and millions across the country who have been impacted. 


To this end, YourStory is launching 'Jobs for All: In India, for India'. This campaign will include a series of roundtables with leading economists, policymakers, business and thought leaders; stories from across India of job seekers to serve as their voice; partnerships with corporates, businesses, and skill providers to match and deliver jobs.

yourstory jobs for all

India may be an agrarian nation, with the agriculture sector accounting for 18 percent of the country’s gross domestic product (GDP) and providing employment to 50 percent of its workforce, but farmers have for long been plagued by environmentally stimulated problems related to low yield and crop failure.


But change is coming. The convergence of policy, technology, and consumption seems to have set the stage to empower the Indian farmer. And a clutch of startups, in retail and technology, are tapping the opportunity. Together, these agritech startups are working to enhance crop output, increase farmer incomes, better farm management, and drive efficiencies in the farm-to-fork value chain.

Biometrics for Farmers

TechSparks 2020: bigger, better, virtual

TechSparks 2020

TechSparks 2020 goes virtual. Join us on October 26-30, for an all-immersive, virtual, and global experience.


MakeMyTrip's Deep Kalra on the future of travel

deep kalra

MakeMyTrip Founder Deep Kalra continues to remain bullish on the travel sector

Deep Kalra is a big believer in ‘revenge travel', the pent up demand from travellers who have been locked in due to the virus.


Building a tech ecosystem for retailers

Product Roadmap - Zilingo

Ankiti Bose and Dhruv Kapoor, founders of Zilingo

Southeast Asian unicorn Zilingo, founded in 2015 as a fashion and lifestyle marketplace, is now a tech ecosystem for retailers.


Inside Amazon's audio streaming bet for India

Audible India head

Audible India Head Shailesh Sawlani says Amazon's audio service added value to people's daily lives in the lockdown.


Ronnie Screwvala on media and entertainment

Ronnie Screwvala

Ronnie Screwvala

Ronnie Screwvala talks about the future of media and entertainment industry, OTT vs theatres, navigating COVID-19.


Wakefit.co expands to home solutions

Wakefit

Chaitanya Ramalingegowda, Co-founder of Wakefit | Image Source: Team Wakefit

Sleep solutions startup Wakefit.co has invested Rs 15 crore to focus on R&D and hiring around 200 employees.


Upskilling for industry needs

Imarticus Learning

Sonya Hooja, COO and Co-founder, Imarticus Learning

Edtech startup Imarticus Learning provides industry-relevant skilling courses in finance, technology, and analytics.


A contactless future for Indian SMBs

digital payments

Leading Indian digital payment solution providers came together to describe how contactless payments will become the norm.

Quote of the day:

“Through YourStory’s ‘Jobs for All: In India, for India’ campaign, we hope to leverage all the resources available to us to be a force for change, by bringing together startups, enterprises, skill providers, academic institutions, policymakers to lead the change in India. Together, we can." 

- Shradha Sharma, CEO and Founder, YourStory

Want to make your startup journey smooth? YS Education brings a comprehensive Funding Course, where you also get a chance to pitch your business plan to top investors. Click here to know more.

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

How financial accounting services are embracing digitalisation

Rajesh Gupta

100X.VC invests seed capital in 9 disruptive startups selected from 4,500 applications

Vishal Krishna

myITreturn: a Made in India app simplifying the income tax process

Thimmaya Poojary

These 5 funding deals by Hyderabad startups during lockdown show why the city is an emerging hub

Ankita Vig
Daily Capsule
Jobs for all: YourStory's nation-wide jobs campaign
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

CII survey reveals recovery in India Inc's business sentiment in July-September quarter

Press Trust of India

EPFO records 8.45 lakh new enrolments in July

Press Trust of India

‘The pandemic has shown us how interconnected and interdependent we are’ — 25 quotes from India’s COVID-19 struggle

Madanmohan Rao

[YS Learn] Here’s what Anup Jain of Orios Venture Partners looks for in a startup pitch

Sindhu Kashyaap

ISRO to empower startups, MSMEs to carry out their own space missions: Chairman K Sivan

Shreya Ganguly

Startup rankings for states boost competitive federalism, further fuelling the growth of the ecosystem

Thimmaya Poojary

Our Partner Events

Hustle Across India

25

Sep

TestCon 2020 Virtual Summit

Virtual Event

View Details

25

Sep

SMARTecIndia2020

Virtual Platform

View Details