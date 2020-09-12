How Matrix ComSec scaled its offerings to help its clients during the pandemic

In 1991, Dhirendra Savla and Ganesh Jivani founded Matrix ComSec to fulfil their vision of founding a tech company in their home town of Vadodara. Today, the company has established itself as a leader in security and telecom solutions for modern businesses and enterprises, with one million customers across more than 50 countries and 2,500 channel partners. In fact, Matrix designed and manufactured India’s first digital Private Branch Exchange (PBX) system.





“In the initial years, we focussed mainly on telecom products such as PBXs and on the Indian market. Next, we took our products outside India. After about 10 years, we diversified into the security domain. The first diversification was into people mobility management solutions applications,” says Ganesh, CEO and Managing Director of Matrix ComSec.





Speaking about Matrix's offerings, he says, “Matrix actually designs products that help our clients secure their physical assets, their intellectual property, and also safeguard their people. A key pain point our customers face is that they are spread across multiple locations. With the help of Matrix Centralized Monitoring system, the complexities of managing and monitoring multi-location offices and people mobility gets eliminated."





"Matrix also provides modular architecture and integrated solutions, keeping in mind the varied needs of customers. This helps them employ greater control that yields better results. We also offer diverse and cost-effective solutions for diverse geographical locations, and their reliability has been proven in temperature zones ranging from -10°C to +50°C in various parts of the world.”

Scaling up in a crisis

With the COVID-19 outbreak, the company rapidly scaled its offerings to meet the new workplace demands of its clients. With teams more scattered than ever, and entire companies working remotely, functions carried out by regular People Mobility Management applications such as attendance, access control, visitor management, and collaboration have been some of the biggest challenges that companies across the globe face.





“To securely overcome these challenges, we launched our contactless face recognition platform using AWS. The biggest advantage it provided was easy remote installation. The solution works effectively with any device or just by integrating cameras with the biometric devices over AWS,” says Devanand Nair, Vice President - Products and Technology.





Today, project leaders and HR companies are doing their best to enforce contactless technologies and abide by the health compliances set by the government. This includes the use of face mask detection and temperature verification.





“Our contactless biometric technologies enable organisations to preserve the security of their premises. Our AI-based algorithms allow access only after screening individuals for facemasks and temperatures. Our Unified Communication solutions allow employees to use their personal devices to communicate with anyone in the organization from anywhere,” he adds.

A secure solution

The People Mobility Management solutions are offered to clients as on-prem or hosted. “While choosing a solution partner, we were actually worried about a few aspects. The first was the availability of data centers worldwide. The second was flexibility in pricing. The third was the scalability offered from day one. We were also looking for a datacenter that could secure our clients’ data.”





He says that AWS Cloud checked all the boxes by offering elastic load balancing, sticky sessions, computing power, and AI algorithms. However, their main concern, which was data security, was the most important.





“Our clients are always concerned about the security of their employees’ personal data. AWS offers various security aspects starting from physical and network access control. AWS Cloud also offers database-level security features. These features actually boosted the confidence of our clients,” says Devanand.

A powerful partnership

“We have been associated with AWS for a few years now. With AWS Cloud, we can assure our customers that their data does not go beyond the geographical boundaries of their country. Region-based data centers increase our credibility, and configuration and installation are glitch-free,” says Ganesh.





He says that when they initially migrated, their infrastructure from their earlier cloud service provider, it was quick and hassle-free with minimum downtime. The AWS team supported them during this migration with ready-made services for migration. They helped us during the pre-migration phase where we conduct POC environments to test our Product Infrastructure before going live. Matrix ComSec currently runs its SaaS product (COSEC VYOM) and SAP S4 HANA on AWS.





“We have currently deployed 20+ servers, 15TB of data, including COSEC VYOM and SAP S4 HANA. We are serving our 200+ customers world-wide in several countries via these deployments,” says Ganesh.

Sustained support

Ganesh says that Matrix runs a lot of critical services that require extremely high uptime. “From our experience, it’s been great since engaging with them. As a subscription-based service, we need flexibility in the scaling of our cloud resources without downtime. AWS provides automation in resource scaling so that we don't have to worry about it,” he says.