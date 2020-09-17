[Funding alert] SaaS startup Zuper raises $1.1M in round led by Prime Venture Partners

By Debolina Biswas|17th Sep 2020
SaaS startup Zuper plans to use the fresh funds to further expand in North America, the UK and Southeast Asia, and hire across functions in India and the US.
Seattle-headquartered SaaS startup Zuper announced on Thursday, September 17, that it has raised $1.1 million in seed funding. The round was led by Prime Venture Partners, with participation from Gunderson Dettemer and Gemba Capital.


According to a statement issued by the startup, Zuper plans to use the funding further grow and expand in North America, the UK, and Southeast Asia. It is also planning to hire across functions in India and the US.


Shripati Acharya, Managing Partner at Prime Venture Partners, said:

"SMBs are experiencing two powerful trends - they now manage an increasingly distributed workforce while their customers expect an on-demand service experience. Zuper’s mobile first, intelligent workforce management solution provides SMBs with complete visibility to what work is being scheduled where, to which partner and its current status."

Founded in August 2016 by Raghav Gurumani, Karthik Rao, and Vijay Narasiman, Zuper has offices in India, the UAE, the US, the UK, and Singapore. Its India office is in Chennai. Anand Subbaraj joined the team as CEO in 2020.


Co-founder and CEO Anand Subbaraj, said:

"We want to enable service businesses to offer a better customer experience and modernise the end to end service process and workflows."

Zuper is an intelligent workforce management startup which enables organisations with field service teams to better organise and provide customer experience. Post the pandemic, Zuper has been helping organisations maintain COVID-19 compliance and create safe environment for employees, customers and community through its ZuperCCPack.

"Zuper allows their end customers are able to request, pay and track the order through a few taps on their mobile. The pandemic has further accelerated this trend and with it the demand for Zuper’s solution. We are delighted to be a part of Zuper’s mission to transform the service delivery and management for SMBs," Shripati added.

So far, Zuper has been used by thousands of users across the globe and processed over two million work orders. The startup uses artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies to help organisations improve productivity and utilisation of the workforce.

Edited by Kanishk Singh

