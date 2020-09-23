Social media platform ShareChat announces additional $14M ESOP pool

By Debolina Biswas|23rd Sep 2020
Social media platform ShareChat, which employs over 400 people, has also announced 50 percent ESOPs as bonus for existing employees holding ESOPs in the company.
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Bengaluru-based social media platform ShareChat on Wednesday announced an additional $14 million ESOP pool. With this, ShareChat's total ESOP pool stands at $35 million.


Founded by Ankush Sachdeva, Bhanu Pratap Singh, and Farid Ahsan, ShareChat was founded in 2015. The made in India platform claims to have more than 160 million monthly active users. According to the startup, the average time spent on the platform per user is 31 minutes.


ShareChat

ALSO READ

[Turning Point] How a Sachin Tendulkar fan club on Facebook led to the genesis of ShareChat

ShareChat works like a regional language based social media platform, allowing users to communicate in more than 15 Indian languages.


Co-founder and CEO Ankush said:

"The foundation of our existence has been purely our people, combined with their passion and energy. Our growth since inception has not been without challenges, but we have always managed to come out of these challenges unscathed just on the strength of our people. The additional ESOP is a measure of small appreciation for this commitment, and a recognition of our team’s efforts. The new pool will keep us well placed for rewarding our teams in the future as well.”


Additionally, ShareChat announced 50 percent ESOPs as bonus for existing employees holding ESOPs in the company.  


ShareChat has over 400 employees in its team and the new ESOP scheme would be applicable for existing employees who have been on the startup's payroll on June 30, 2020.


The ESOPs will be offered to all qualified employees, equally vested over four years. For employees who wish to terminate their association with ShareChat, they can leave with the vesting percentage while continuing to enjoying the benefit of owning it as ESOPs without any defined timelines.


Recently, after the ban on Chinese apps, ShareChat launched its video platform Moj. The short video platform is India's alternative to Chinese app TikTok, and is available in 15 Indian languages. According to ShareChat, Moj has garnered over 80 million monthly active users, with an average 34 minutes spent by each user.

Edited by Teja Lele Desai

Want to make your startup journey smooth? YS Education brings a comprehensive Funding Course, where you also get a chance to pitch your business plan to top investors. Click here to know more.

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Reliance launches JioPostPaid Plus with free Netflix, Hotstar, Amazon Prime subscriptions

Sohini Mitter

Building a secure infrastructure for FinTech innovation in India

Shiv Sundar

Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, 13 others adopt self-regulation code: IAMAI

Press Trust of India

How co-living startup Dwellingo is bucking the pandemic blues with its luxury accommodations

Vishal Krishna
Daily Capsule
Meet the techie driving ShareChat's data science vision
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

'Tech intensity' key to business resilience, says Satya Nadella

Press Trust of India

KKR to invest Rs 5,550 Cr in Reliance Retail Ventures for 1.28 pc equity stake

Press Trust of India

Startup Guide Barcelona: how this cultural hub has emerged as an entrepreneurial base

Madanmohan Rao

[Funding alert] Melorra raises $12.5M from Symphony Asia, Lightbox Ventures, Alteria Capital, others

Sujata Sangwan

‘Match the technology to the people, not the other way around’ – 25 quotes of the week on digital transformation

Madanmohan Rao

[Funding alert] BYJU'S raises funds from BlackRock, Sands Capital, others

Press Trust of India

Sign up for our Daily Newsletter

Our Partner Events

Hustle Across India

25

Sep

TestCon 2020 Virtual Summit

Virtual Event

View Details

25

Sep

SMARTecIndia2020

Virtual Platform

View Details