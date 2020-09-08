StartupXseed launches second fund of Rs 200 Cr for deep tech startups

By Sujata Sangwan|8th Sep 2020
Fund II will invest Rs 3 crore to Rs 10 crore per round in emerging deep tech startups from SAAS to spacetech including areas of cybersecurity, Silicon IP, healthtech, fintech, agritech, and AI/ML.
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Bengaluru-based StartupXseed Ventures has announced a Rs 200 crore Fund II, that will focus on early-stage investment in deep tech startups. Of the Rs 200 crore, Rs 65 crore has been raised from individual technocrats and the balance amount will be raised in the next six to nine months. 


StartupXseed Managing Partner BV Naidu said, 


“In Fund II, we will continue to focus on deep tech companies with capital efficient business models. Our strategy has worked out very well in Fund I and is reflected in the performance. Over these years, we have built a team, quality deal flow network, deal evaluation framework, post investment hand-holding, and demonstrated exits.”
fund


ALSO READ

Also Read

T.V.Mohandas Pai, V Balakrishnan and others launch Rs 30 crores fund


Founded by BV Naidu (Former Director STPI) and Ravi Thakur along with TV Mohandas Pai (through Aarin Capital), V Balakrishnan, and other like-minded leaders from the industry, the fund has invested into 12 deep tech companies and also exited three investments.


According to the firm, Fund I returned 35 percent of principal much before it had completed the final draw down and investment cycle. 


The Fund I investments include companies like Aarav Unmanned Systems (AUS), AIBono, Anlyz, AlphaIC, Bellatrix, CloudSEK, DarwinBox, ShieldSquare, Siliconch Systems, Singularity Dynamics, SmarterBiz, and Steradian Semiconductors


Fund II will invest Rs 3 crore to Rs 10 crore per round in emerging deep tech startups from SAAS to space tech including areas of cybersecurity, Silicon IP, healthtech, fintech, agritech, and AI/ML. 


The investor base includes successful tech entrepreneurs, HNIs, and family offices. Despite the COVID-19 pandemic affecting the broader sentiment, several of the existing investors participated with higher commitments.


Commenting on the development, TV Mohandas Pai said,

“StartupXseed has found its niche and unique positioning among venture funds. It will continue to build on its Fund I performance. India is today at the cusp of building technology innovations and startups are at the core of it playing a pivotal role and venture funds like StartupXseed catalyses the growth of these startups.”

Edited by Javed Gaihlot

Want to make your startup journey smooth? YS Education brings a comprehensive Funding Course, where you also get a chance to pitch your business plan to top investors. Click here to know more.

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Smart Glass from Ernakulam: how this startup aims to change the way we work

Vishal Krishna

VC Samyakth Capital launches Samyakth Labs, bids on early-stage fintech startups

Debolina Biswas

PUBG Corp ends ties with Tencent for PUBG Mobile in India; to work with government for a solution

Sohini Mitter

[Funding alert] Edtech platform BYJU’S raises $500M led by Silver Lake at $10.8B valuation

Sujata Sangwan
Daily Capsule
The making of CB Insights via a B2B newsletter for data enthusiasts; Watch interview with Manish Sharma of Panasonic India and South Asia
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

VC Samyakth Capital launches Samyakth Labs, bids on early-stage fintech startups

Debolina Biswas

Unacademy - The first unicorn from the Blume Ventures stable

Karthik Reddy

PUBG Corp ends ties with Tencent for PUBG Mobile in India; to work with government for a solution

Sohini Mitter

Inflexor Ventures marks first close of Rs 500 Cr technology fund

Sujata Sangwan

Indian economy to contract 10.5 pc in FY21; COVID-19 spread disrupting economic activity: Fitch

Press Trust of India

India's hiring outlook bleakest in 15 years: Survey

Press Trust of India

Our Partner Events

Hustle Across India

25

Sep

SMARTecIndia2020

Virtual Platform

View Details