How Zoho Doc Scanner is making India go paperless; Lessons from a startup on surviving COVID-19
Aatmanirbhar alternative to CamScanner
Homegrown SaaS unicorn Zoho upgraded its Doc Scanner application and made it free for a year to fill the void left by CamScanner.
Surviving COVID-19 in the beauty market
SUGAR Cosmetics has managed to buckle up, ensure it is back in the running and is now gunning for net revenue of Rs 150 crore.
Designing COVID-19-free spaces
SafeSpace is a digital monitoring startup that keeps a tab on people's movement to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in public areas.
Marketplace for surplus inventory
PharmaCupboard is an e-marketplace that lets pharmaceutical, chemical, and allied businesses liquidate their surplus inventory.
Saree blouses for the 21st century
Mumbai-based Choli Boli offers a range of trendy, ergonomically fitting statement blouses to match your attitude and style.
From selling stationary to coaching entrepreneurs
Iffat Khan has founded Femipreneur which offers personal and group coaching for entrepreneurs to scale business.
Upgrading NGOs with technology
Scaler Academy helps NGOs with their technology-based projects like developing websites, databases, and apps to reach volunteers.
Marketing for Kotak Mahindra, Rebel Foods
Delhi-based One Source is an integrated marketing consultancy that follows an outcome-based communications approach.
