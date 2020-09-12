How Zoho Doc Scanner is making India go paperless; Lessons from a startup on surviving COVID-19

By Team YS|12th Sep 2020
Homegrown SaaS unicorn Zoho upgraded its Doc Scanner application and made it free for a year to fill the void left by CamScanner.
Aatmanirbhar alternative to CamScanner

Zoho Doc Scanner

Homegrown SaaS unicorn Zoho upgraded its Doc Scanner application and made it free for a year to fill the void left by CamScanner.


Surviving COVID-19 in the beauty market

Sugar Cosmetics

The Sugar Cosmetics team

SUGAR Cosmetics has managed to buckle up, ensure it is back in the running and is now gunning for net revenue of Rs 150 crore.


Designing COVID-19-free spaces

SafeSpace Co-founders

SafeSpace's co-founders, Abhishek Shankar and Kundan Kumar

SafeSpace is a digital monitoring startup that keeps a tab on people's movement to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in public areas.


Marketplace for surplus inventory

PharmaCupboard founder

PharmaCupboard is an e-marketplace that lets pharmaceutical, chemical, and allied businesses liquidate their surplus inventory.


Saree blouses for the 21st century

Choli Boli

Manika and Arunisha Sengupta - Co-founders of Choli Boli

Mumbai-based Choli Boli offers a range of trendy, ergonomically fitting statement blouses to match your attitude and style.


From selling stationary to coaching entrepreneurs

Femipreneur

Iffat Khan, Founder of Femipreneur

Iffat Khan has founded Femipreneur which offers personal and group coaching for entrepreneurs to scale business.


Upgrading NGOs with technology

Team Scaler

Team Scaler

Scaler Academy helps NGOs with their technology-based projects like developing websites, databases, and apps to reach volunteers.


Marketing for Kotak Mahindra, Rebel Foods

founders

One Source founding partners Sandeep Rao (left), Kunal Rao (middle) and Srishty Chawla (right)

Delhi-based One Source is an integrated marketing consultancy that follows an outcome-based communications approach.


Daily Capsule
How Zoho Doc Scanner is making India go paperless; Lessons from a startup on surviving COVID-19
Read the full story

