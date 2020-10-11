[Podcast] Abhiraj Singh on the first 500 days of Urban Company

By Anand Daniel|11th Oct 2020
Untold Seed Stories aims to unravel the first 500 days of founders’ startup journey. This time, Accel chats with Urban Company CEO Abhiraj Singh.
Abhiraj Singh Bhal is the Co-founder and CEO of Urban Company — the Gurugram-based home services marketplace that offers services in cleaning, painting, spa and beauty, plumbing, carpentry, and so on.


Now having its centers in 22 cities across India, Singapore, UAE and Australia and Singapore, Urban Company boasts of 30,000+ service partners and more than 10,000 beauticians.


Abhiraj talks about his entrepreneurial journey — from his engineering background, catching the entrepreneurial bug while interning at the Boston Consulting Group (BCG), co-founding Urban Clap (now Urban Company) with Varun Khaitan and Raghav Chandra, and his approach to hiring the right talent.


Notes

5:20 : Childhood choices and progress


7:00: Career choices and progress


11:00: Transition from consulting to starting up


12:25: Finding co-founders


18:00 : Finalising the idea of Urban Clap


25:00: Assessing investors


30:41: Hiring, a super power


34:00: Rapid Fire round between Abhinav and Abhiraj


39:30: Dealing with competition


Anand Daniel is a seed/early-stage venture investor with Accel Partners.

Edited by Kanishk Singh

(Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of YourStory.)

