[Podcast] Abhiraj Singh on the first 500 days of Urban Company
Abhiraj Singh Bhal is the Co-founder and CEO of Urban Company — the Gurugram-based home services marketplace that offers services in cleaning, painting, spa and beauty, plumbing, carpentry, and so on.
Now having its centers in 22 cities across India, Singapore, UAE and Australia and Singapore, Urban Company boasts of 30,000+ service partners and more than 10,000 beauticians.
Abhiraj talks about his entrepreneurial journey — from his engineering background, catching the entrepreneurial bug while interning at the Boston Consulting Group (BCG), co-founding Urban Clap (now Urban Company) with Varun Khaitan and Raghav Chandra, and his approach to hiring the right talent.
Notes
5:20 : Childhood choices and progress
7:00: Career choices and progress
11:00: Transition from consulting to starting up
12:25: Finding co-founders
18:00 : Finalising the idea of Urban Clap
25:00: Assessing investors
30:41: Hiring, a super power
34:00: Rapid Fire round between Abhinav and Abhiraj
39:30: Dealing with competition
Anand Daniel is a seed/early-stage venture investor with Accel Partners.
Edited by Kanishk Singh
