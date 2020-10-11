[Podcast] Abhiraj Singh on the first 500 days of Urban Company

Abhiraj Singh Bhal is the Co-founder and CEO of Urban Company — the Gurugram-based home services marketplace that offers services in cleaning, painting, spa and beauty, plumbing, carpentry, and so on.





Now having its centers in 22 cities across India, Singapore, UAE and Australia and Singapore, Urban Company boasts of 30,000+ service partners and more than 10,000 beauticians.





Abhiraj talks about his entrepreneurial journey — from his engineering background, catching the entrepreneurial bug while interning at the Boston Consulting Group (BCG), co-founding Urban Clap (now Urban Company) with Varun Khaitan and Raghav Chandra, and his approach to hiring the right talent.





Notes

5:20 : Childhood choices and progress





7:00: Career choices and progress





11:00: Transition from consulting to starting up





12:25: Finding co-founders





18:00 : Finalising the idea of Urban Clap





25:00: Assessing investors





30:41: Hiring, a super power





34:00: Rapid Fire round between Abhinav and Abhiraj





39:30: Dealing with competition





Anand Daniel is a seed/early-stage venture investor with Accel Partners.