Amazon takes on CRED with new credit card bill payment feature

Amazon has launched a credit card bill payment feature for Indian users. It will support payments for VISA, Mastercard, American Express, Diners Club, and RuPay credit cards, the ecommerce giant stated in the FAQ section.

Amazon users can find the Credit Card Bill feature in the 'Bill Payments' section on Amazon Pay. Users can pay their credit card bills through UPI or net banking.

This pitches Amazon Pay against homegrown fintech startup CRED, whose entire product is built around credit card payments. (The members-only app incentivises customers and gives exclusive rewards for paying their credit card bills on time.)





However, it is unclear if Amazon plans to introduce a rewards structure too.





The just-launched feature was first spotted by a Twitter user.

Amazon has launched the feature to pay credit card bills



CRED gets a massive competitor for their core product pic.twitter.com/teruwQNItj — Vetri, First of his Name (@vetrijedi) October 2, 2020

ALSO READ Amazon Prime launches free gaming benefits for Indian users

How credit card payment works

According to Amazon Pay's FAQ section,

"Credit card bill payment transaction can be made for a minimum amount of Rs 100 and a maximum amount of Rs 100,000. There would be additional limits applicable on the payment method (UPI, net banking) that you would use to pay the credit card bill. Eg. if the payment method is UPI, the per transaction and cumulative daily limit could vary from Rs 10,000 to Rs100,000, depending on your bank."

To enable faster checkouts for users, all of their saved credit cards on the Amazon app or website are presented in a list on the 'credit card bill payment' page.

Users can track their credit card bill payments on the Your Orders page

Users can select the credit card, enter bill amount, and complete the payment with a method of their choice. They can also add a new credit card to the list of saved cards.





On the completion of payment, users will receive an SMS and email alert. They can also check their payment status on the 'Your Order' page of Amazon.

Interestingly, users can make partial as well as excess payment for their credit card bill. "Although not paying the due amount in full before the last date of payment may attract late fees and rolling credit charges," Amazon stated.

"It typically takes two business days for the credit card bill payment to get credited in your credit card. We therefore advise you to make your credit card bill payment at least four business days before the last date for payment," the company added.