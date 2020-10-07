Starting with just two clients, B2B SaaS startup Whatfix recorded 300 pc revenue growth in 1 year

By Debolina Biswas|8th Oct 2020
Sequoia Capital India backed SaaS startup Whatfix works as an interactive guidance platform, helping Fortune 500 companies increase employee productivity.
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Khadim Batti and Vara Kumar quit Huawei Telecom in 2011 to build a product that would help SMBs enhance their marketing capabilities. The product SearchEnabler would crawl across interwebs for data points, analyse them, and identify marketing recommendations. 

While the solution was successful, customers needed instruction and support to leverage the solution. Thus, in 2014, the duo pivoted to an interactive guidance platform for enterprises, and renamed the startup to Whatfix.

“Every software organisation solves for product and feature adoption, even the largest in the world. We now play a significant role in the digital adoption process while still allowing our customers to learn and adapt to digital transformation at their own pace,” Khadim, Co-founder and CEO of Whatfix, tells YourStory

Whatfix

Team at Whatfix

ALSO READ

Pandemic-infused bubble or here to stay? The rise of on-demand storage service startups

Solving for enterprises

B2B SaaS startup Whatfix provides in-app overlays and guidance for implemented software. It provides services, including product adoption, user onboarding, employee training, self-service support, and performance support using enterprise web applications.


The platform allows SaaS application users to create interactive walkthroughs, or in-app guidance flows that can lead users through a task.

“Our primary target are companies with more than 1,000 employees because once they reach this point, they will need some deploying of complex enterprise software, which is where we can support them,” Khadim explains. 

Starting small with just two customers — a hospital management system in the US and a library in France — Whatfix now works with several Fortune 500 companies.


Some of its clients include Automation Anywhere, Experian, Grifols, REG Services Group, Reed Specialist Recruitment, Sentry Financial Services, Cardinal Health Canada, and DaVita Healthcare, among others. The startup’s core customer-base is in North-America. However, it continues to grow in India and APAC.

Whatfix

Khadim Batti, Co-founder and CEO of Whatfix

ALSO READ

[The Turning Point] How a conversation with a farmer led these IIT graduates to start Vernacular.ai

Enabling remote on-boarding 

With most companies working remotely now, Whatfix is helping enterprises train their new employees in new software and processes remotely. The startup has been creating customised and real-time in-app guides and tutorials for onboarding of employees and getting results from complex offerings like CRM systems. 

Whatfix claims it has increased employee productivity by 35 percent, reducing training time and costs by 60 percent, reducing employee case tickets by 50 percent, and increasing application data accuracy by 20 percent. 

“In a world where CRMs or other sophisticated software requires significant training and time before it can be used properly, we are enabling faster, more efficient onboarding, and usage for all types of organisations,” Khadim says.


Whatfix works on a SaaS-based model, and the pricing fluctuates based on the requirements of each client, in terms of support required, applications and customisations.

Whatfix

Vara Kumar, Co-founder and CPTO at Whatfix

ALSO READ

SaaS startup OceanFrogs provides sales intelligence to help enterprises grow revenue

Soaring high 

While headquartered in Bengaluru, Whatfix is a global startup, with employees based across multiple continents. The team increased its strength by 45 percent between January and June 2020 and has over 300 employees at present. The startup has offices in San Jose, Atlanta, Cambridge, and Melbourne

Just over the last year, Whatfix claims to have on-boarded over 100 Fortune 1000 customers. In 2019, it claims to have increased its total revenue by 300 percent. 

The B2B SaaS startup also achieved a Customer Net Promoter Score of 65 in the 100th percentile of the B2B SaaS industry.


“We were also recognised in top analysts research reports, thus securing our position as the leader in the erupting Digital Adoption Solutions (DAS) market,” Khadim says. 


So far, Whatfix has raised $49.8 million. This year alone, it raised $32 million in its Series C round, led by Sequoia Capital India, with participation from existing investors Eight Roads Ventures, Cisco Investments, and F-Prime Capital.


Whatfix is also backed by Stellaris Venture Partners, Helion Venture Partners, Powerhouse Ventures, and angel investors including Gokul Rajaram, Girish Mathrubootham, Aneesh Reddy, and Vispi Daver. 


Last year, Whatfix acquired Airim, which provides an artificial intelligence (AI) powered personalisation engine for users and customers. “The acquisition made us the industry’s first Digital Adoption Solution (DAS) to offer Autonomous Personalisation,” says Khadim. 

whatfix

ALSO READ

[Startup Bharat] How this school dropout is building a Made in India alternative to Adobe Photoshop

Market overview 

Research Advisory company Gartner expects SaaS solutions to generate around $105 billion globally in 2020 alone. Some of the popular players in the B2B SaaS performance support market include WalkMe, Pendo, Intercom, and Appcues.


At present, Whatfix is actively expanding its team across geographies. Besides the five existing offices, the startup is now expanding to the EU. It has started hiring in Germany.


Whatfix continues to re-invest in development and technologies that it provides. Going forward, the startup is focusing on building its new category — Digital Adoption.

“Many understand the problems we solve but don’t necessarily understand that there is a solution available to them. That is the task we are currently solving,” Khadim quips. 

Edited by Saheli Sen Gupta

India’s most prolific entrepreneurship conference TechSparks is back! With it comes an opportunity for early-stage startups to scale and succeed. Apply for Tech30 and get a chance to get funding of up to Rs 50 lakh and pitch to top investors live online.

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Meet the Bengaluru man with the ‘world’s biggest’ HIV family

Ramarko Sengupta

No-touch pay: These 11 fintech startups raised funding amid COVID-19 pandemic

Trisha Medhi

How IoT will reshape the electronic manufacturing industry in 2021

Sunil Kumar Patwari

Wipro's Rishad Premji foresees a big opportunity for Indian IT firms in the next 5-10 years

Shreya Ganguly
Daily Capsule
The rise of on-demand storage service startups; Meet the winners of National Startup Awards
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

The ONE metric that tells you if your product’s got mojo

Amit Somani

[Funding alert] Crypto exchange Unocoin raises funding from Tim Draper, XBTO Ventures, 2020 Ventures

Sindhu Kashyaap

[Funding alert] Game-based gig workforce assessment and recruitment startup PakkaProfile raises seed round led by Java Capital

Sujata Sangwan

From resourcefulness to resilience: entrepreneurship insights from Evian Gutman, Author of ‘Coming back from COVID’

Madanmohan Rao

These 4 EV startups raised funding despite COVID-19, economic slowdown

Trisha Medhi

[TechSparks 2020] Why aspiring entrepreneurs need to attend India's most influential startup-tech conference

Trisha Medhi

Our Partner Events

Hustle Across India

17

Oct

Eximius 2020

IIM Bangalore

View Details