Bhavin Turakhia on his entrepreneurial learnings; Healthtech hirings high amid COVID-19
Bhavin Turakhia's entrepreneurial learnings
Zeta Co-founder and CEO Bhavin Turakhia talks about his journey of being a serial entrepreneur and finding success in every venture.
Healthtech hiring goes up amid COVID-19
Indian healthtech startups are reinventing themselves to help people stay healthy during COVID-19, and many are on a hiring spree.
Reliance Retail raises funding from GIC, TPG
Reliance Retail has picked up its sixth and seven foreign investments in three weeks from Singapore-based GIC and US-based TPG.
Tesla launching in India 'next year for sure'
Elon Musk confirmed Tesla's India launch on Twitter. The California-based electric carmaker has been in talks with the government.
Starting up with Loom Solar
Faridabad-based Loom Solar is an online marketplace for solar energy solutions, started by brothers Amol Anand and Amod Anand.
Join shopping queues virtually
Chennai-based hyperlocal delivery startup PikMe ventured into a virtual queue and appointment management system during COVID-19.
Entrepreneurs in the Indian beauty segment
From natural homemade soap to branded cosmetics, these women entrepreneurs are cashing in on Indian beauty and personal products.
Venturing into the frozen food vertical
Raipur-based steel manufacturer Goel Group started a frozen food business called GOELD amidst the pandemic.
