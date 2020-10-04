Bhavin Turakhia on his entrepreneurial learnings; Healthtech hirings high amid COVID-19

Zeta Co-founder and CEO Bhavin Turakhia talks about his journey of being a serial entrepreneur and finding success in every venture.





Indian healthtech startups are reinventing themselves to help people stay healthy during COVID-19, and many are on a hiring spree.





Mukesh Ambani

Reliance Retail has picked up its sixth and seven foreign investments in three weeks from Singapore-based GIC and US-based TPG.





Elon Musk

Elon Musk confirmed Tesla's India launch on Twitter. The California-based electric carmaker has been in talks with the government.





Faridabad-based Loom Solar is an online marketplace for solar energy solutions, started by brothers Amol Anand and Amod Anand.





Founder and CEO of PikMe Prabhat Kumar Singh

Chennai-based hyperlocal delivery startup PikMe ventured into a virtual queue and appointment management system during COVID-19.





From natural homemade soap to branded cosmetics, these women entrepreneurs are cashing in on Indian beauty and personal products.





Products offered under GOELD

Raipur-based steel manufacturer Goel Group started a frozen food business called GOELD amidst the pandemic.





