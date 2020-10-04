Bhavin Turakhia on his entrepreneurial learnings; Healthtech hirings high amid COVID-19

By Team YS|4th Oct 2020
Zeta Co-founder and CEO Bhavin Turakhia talks about his journey of being a serial entrepreneur and finding success in every venture.
Bhavin Turakhia's entrepreneurial learnings

Matrix Moments

Zeta Co-founder and CEO Bhavin Turakhia talks about his journey of being a serial entrepreneur and finding success in every venture. 


Healthtech hiring goes up amid COVID-19

online fitness app

Indian healthtech startups are reinventing themselves to help people stay healthy during COVID-19, and many are on a hiring spree. 


Reliance Retail raises funding from GIC, TPG

ecommerce, reliance, mukesh ambani

Mukesh Ambani

Reliance Retail has picked up its sixth and seven foreign investments in three weeks from Singapore-based GIC and US-based TPG.


Tesla launching in India 'next year for sure'

Yourstory

Elon Musk

Elon Musk confirmed Tesla's India launch on Twitter. The California-based electric carmaker has been in talks with the government. 


Starting up with Loom Solar

Loom Solar

Faridabad-based Loom Solar is an online marketplace for solar energy solutions, started by brothers Amol Anand and Amod Anand.


Join shopping queues virtually

PikMe

Founder and CEO of PikMe Prabhat Kumar Singh

Chennai-based hyperlocal delivery startup PikMe ventured into a virtual queue and appointment management system during COVID-19.  


Entrepreneurs in the Indian beauty segment 

Skincare and cosmetics

From natural homemade soap to branded cosmetics, these women entrepreneurs are cashing in on Indian beauty and personal products. 


Venturing into the frozen food vertical 

Goel Group

Products offered under GOELD

Raipur-based steel manufacturer Goel Group started a frozen food business called GOELD amidst the pandemic.


