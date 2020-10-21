Big Billion Days sale has revived demand, says Flipkart

By Thimmaya Poojary|21st Oct 2020
The Big Billion Days sale of Flipkart that coincided with the festive season witnessed higher traction with a major push coming from Tier II and III cities and towns.
The Big Billion Days (TBBD) sale, the annual flagship event of India’s leading ecommerce marketplace Flipkart, witnessed a revival in demand that has been hit due to COVID-19.


According to Flipkart, TBBD of 2020, which was held between October 16 to 21, saw 1.5x number of transacting sellers as compared to last year. Among them, more than 35 percent of retailers saw 3x more sales as compared to last year's event.

Nandita Sinha, Vice President – Customer Growth and Engagement, Flipkart said, “TBBD 2020 has been a celebration of sellers, artisans, kiranas and Wishmasters, who have delivered unmatched value to our consumers. The revival in demand and resurgence of consumption is expected to remain even after TBBD, as we continue to uplift the entire ecosystem.”
Flipkart packaging

Packages getting ready for shipment at Flipkart's fulfillment centre

Flipkart said the number of crorepati sellers went up 1.5X and the number of lakhpati sellers saw a 1.7X jump.

The critical element in this year’s TBBD has been increased participation of consumers from Tier III and beyond towns in the country. According to Flipkart, over 666 million visits were recorded during the TBBD with over 53 percent of them from Tier III towns and beyond.


This sale event also increased participation of sellers from Tier II and Tier III towns.


Flipkart said it has already delivered 10 million shipments with over 3.5 million shipments delivered by its Kirana partners between October 16 and 21 across mobiles, fashion, electronics, and home furnishing categories.


Flipkart said there was a 2x growth in customers visiting the mobiles category, while the premium segment of smartphones saw a growth of 3.2x. In the case of fashion, the company said 1,500 new cities shopped during this year’s TBBD.


In the large appliances category, it were the Tier III shoppers which drove the demand, accounting for nearly 50 percent of the sale. Electronics category with products like laptops, desktops, audio equipment, and camera saw 2X growth. Also, work from home furniture segment recorded the highest growth.


This year’s TBBD also witnessed more than 55 percent increase in digital payment transactions.


Along with Flipkart’s TBBD, its fierce rival Amazon is also conducting its similar event – Great Indian Festival. According to Redseer Consulting, this year’s online festive season between October 15 and 19 has had a strong start, with around $3.1 billion worth of sales.

Edited by Kanishk Singh

