Making disruptive growth happen with effective decision-making with Zerodha's Nithin Kamath at TechSparks 2020

At 17, teenage boys get introduced to a lot of things by their friends. For Zerodha Co-founder and CEO Nithin Kamath, it was the stock market.





Nithin started trading in penny stocks before turning adult, and traded for 12 years (while doing odd jobs in the day) before starting Zerodha.





Today, the 41-year-old is one of the country’s youngest billionaires and among the richest “self-made” Indians out there. He, along with brother Nikhil Kamath, with whom he shares a Rs 24,000-crore fortune, have turned Zerodha into India’s largest stock brokerage by volume of trade.

Zerodha achieved the rare feat of turning unicorn without raising a penny, relying solely on market traction for its trading platforms. It shunned the “growth-at-all-cost” model to build a sustainable and profitable business.

Image: YS Design

ALSO READ Bootstrapped to billions: Zerodha becomes rare profitable fintech startup to achieve unicorn status

Its hockey-stick growth from 70,000 to 2.8 million customers in five years is the stuff of legends. And along the way, Zerodha built a cutting-edge tech product, efficient knowledge sharing, and superior customer service that cracked open the world of stock trading and took it beyond a closed group of HNIs.

At TechSparks 2020, you’ll hear Nithin talk about pioneering discount broking in India, saving smartly and scaling frugally, choosing between ‘deep pockets’ and ‘core competencies’, Zerodha’s unstinted growth during the pandemic, and the ‘edge’ that separates the best from the rest.

Nithin will also throw light on account openings hitting the roof post the lockdown in March, the changing relationship between millennials and money, and how Zerodha plans to expand the ecosystem of traders.





Stay tuned for this exciting conversation between Nithin Kamath and YourStory Founder and CEO Shradha Sharma only at TechSparks 2020, India’s largest startup-tech conference, coming straight to your homes from Oct 26 to Oct 30.





For this and other such events, check out our TechSparks 2020 website. You can also book your place for this all-virtual conference via Paytm Insider or BookMyShow or TownScript.