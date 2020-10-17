How ecommerce giants are digitising small businesses; Find out the secret to Zerodha's success at TechSparks 2020

Backed by ecommerce companies like Amazon, Flipkart and Myntra, small businesses are switching to e-retail to survive and thrive.





At TechSparks 2020, Nithin Kamath will share how he built Zerodha into one of India’s hottest startups without raising money.





Wysa’s AI-enabled mental health ‘chatbot therapist’ offers a personalised toolkit to cope with depression, anxiety, and insomnia.





[L to R] by Ankit Shukla, Saumya Shukla, and Nikhil Misra

Dectrocel Healthcare has developed an AI screening tool that can detect COVID-19 through real-time chest X-ray images.





Meta16Labs co-founders Anil JJ and Ashvath Vinayak Kulkarni [Image Credit: MyTeleOPD and Twitter]

Meta16Labs’ MyTeleOPD is a telemedicine service platform which connects doctors with patients from the rural and semi-urban areas.





Started by Manvi Shroff, The Charis Club aims to inculcate the art of giving among young people, in fun and interactive ways.





A group of young volunteers at the location of the event.

Inspired by Swachh Bharat mission, Shankar Singh started Vrikshit Foundation and has organised 150 clean-up and plantation drives.





Sid Mathur, Founder, Khoya Mithai

Khoya Mithai was started by Sid Mathur to bring back the relevance of traditional sweets that have been replaced by chocolates.





