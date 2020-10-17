How ecommerce giants are digitising small businesses; Find out the secret to Zerodha's success at TechSparks 2020

By Team YS|17th Oct 2020
Backed by ecommerce companies like Amazon, Flipkart and Myntra, small businesses are switching to e-retail to survive and thrive.
How ecommerce giants are digitising MSMEs

festive sale-smbs

Backed by ecommerce companies like Amazon, Flipkart and Myntra, small businesses are switching to e-retail to survive and thrive.


Learn effective decision-making with Nithin Kamath

Nithin Kamath_Zerodha_TechSparks

At TechSparks 2020, Nithin Kamath will share how he built Zerodha into one of India’s hottest startups without raising money.


Aatmanirbhar app for mental health

wysa

Wysa’s AI-enabled mental health ‘chatbot therapist’ offers a personalised toolkit to cope with depression, anxiety, and insomnia.


COVID-19 screening tool powered by AI

dectrocel

[L to R] by Ankit Shukla, Saumya Shukla, and Nikhil Misra

Dectrocel Healthcare has developed an AI screening tool that can detect COVID-19 through real-time chest X-ray images.


Helping non-metros get access to healthcare

Meta16Labs co-founders

Meta16Labs co-founders Anil JJ and Ashvath Vinayak Kulkarni [Image Credit: MyTeleOPD and Twitter]

Meta16Labs’ MyTeleOPD is a telemedicine service platform which connects doctors with patients from the rural and semi-urban areas.


Inspiring youngsters towards social causes

YEA entrepreneur

Started by Manvi Shroff, The Charis Club aims to inculcate the art of giving among young people, in fun and interactive ways.


A step towards cleaner and greener India

Vrikshit Foundation

A group of young volunteers at the location of the event.

Inspired by Swachh Bharat mission, Shankar Singh started Vrikshit Foundation and has organised 150 clean-up and plantation drives.


Reinventing the traditional Indian mithai

Khoya Mithai

Sid Mathur, Founder, Khoya Mithai

Khoya Mithai was started by Sid Mathur to bring back the relevance of traditional sweets that have been replaced by chocolates.


How ecommerce giants are digitising small businesses; Find out the secret to Zerodha's success at TechSparks 2020
