How ecommerce giants are digitising small businesses; Find out the secret to Zerodha's success at TechSparks 2020
How ecommerce giants are digitising MSMEs
Backed by ecommerce companies like Amazon, Flipkart and Myntra, small businesses are switching to e-retail to survive and thrive.
Learn effective decision-making with Nithin Kamath
At TechSparks 2020, Nithin Kamath will share how he built Zerodha into one of India’s hottest startups without raising money.
Aatmanirbhar app for mental health
Wysa’s AI-enabled mental health ‘chatbot therapist’ offers a personalised toolkit to cope with depression, anxiety, and insomnia.
COVID-19 screening tool powered by AI
Dectrocel Healthcare has developed an AI screening tool that can detect COVID-19 through real-time chest X-ray images.
Helping non-metros get access to healthcare
Meta16Labs’ MyTeleOPD is a telemedicine service platform which connects doctors with patients from the rural and semi-urban areas.
Inspiring youngsters towards social causes
Started by Manvi Shroff, The Charis Club aims to inculcate the art of giving among young people, in fun and interactive ways.
A step towards cleaner and greener India
Inspired by Swachh Bharat mission, Shankar Singh started Vrikshit Foundation and has organised 150 clean-up and plantation drives.
Reinventing the traditional Indian mithai
Khoya Mithai was started by Sid Mathur to bring back the relevance of traditional sweets that have been replaced by chocolates.
