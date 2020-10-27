Rebel Foods rolls out life insurance policy for 4200+ strong workforce

By Trisha Medhi|27th Oct 2020
The policies, to be provided by IndiaFirst Life Insurance Company, will protect Rebel Foods' employees while giving financial security to their family members against any unforeseen situation.
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Rebel Foods, the Mumbai-based cloud kitchen startup, on Tuesday announced its employee focussed initiative, wherein it has insured over 4,200 kitchen and store employees with individual life insurance worth Rs 10 lakh per year.


The policies — to be provided by IndiaFirst Life Insurance Company — will protect the employees while giving financial security to their family members against any unforeseen situation. The life insurance comes along with an accident and health cover.


Speaking about the initiative, Raghav Joshi, Co-founder and CEO - India Business Unit, Rebel Foods, said,

Any and every profession involves some risk, whether it is delivering food, working on a desk, or running a company. We, at Rebel Foods, are a people-first organisation, owing to which we have launched this insurance programme to provide security for all our kitchen and store staff, permanent or part-time."

The programme is backed by Rebel Foods, and no premium will be charged from the employees. With this initiative, the startup is ensuring that all the employees are free of worry as they step into their place of work each day.


During the COVID-19 pandemic, Rebel Foods have introduced various initiatives around well-being, safety, and security for its employees, including yoga classes for members across the board for physical and mental wellbeing. It has also started employee engagement activities, including honouring its chefs on World Chef Day.


In another development, the foodtech startup has started an initiative by the name ‘give sure’ to serve meals to migrant workers, slum dwellers, and daily wage earners who lost their jobs during the lockdown.

Rebel Foods

Rebel Foods' 'Food for Good' initiative

ALSO READ

[Funding alert] Faasos' parent Rebel Foods raises venture debt of Rs 35 Cr led by Alteria Capital

This non-profit food drive has been backed by venture capital firms like Sequoia Capital and Lightbox Venture Partners.


Rebel Foods has partnered with NGOs like Annapurna Movement for Mumbai, CHORD for Hyderabad, Rotary for Bengaluru, and Food Bank for Chennai, to kickstart this initiative across different cities in India.


The freshly prepared meals are picked up by NGO partners or the state government bodies, and distributed and consumed within its shelf-life of three hours. The partners also ensure that the meals are distributed safely while adhering to hygiene protocols.

Edited by Suman Singh

Get access to select LIVE keynotes and exhibits at TechSparks 2020. In the 11th edition of TechSparks, we bring you best from the startup world to help you scale & succeed. Join now! #TechSparksFromHome

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Sound of success: Consumer tech startup boAT powers ahead as India goes vocal for local

Vishal Krishna

Is it safe to invest in Bitcoin?

Nischal Shetty

The first fully remote programme of JioGenNext sees 11 innovative startups pitching at its online Demo Day hosted on JioMeet

Team YS

Post lockdown, local retailers are giving the big players a run for their money

Brij Bhushan
Daily Capsule
Catch Zoho’s Sridhar Vembu talk about building for the world from India at TechSparks 2020
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

[Funding alert] Online meat startup FreshToHome raises $121M in Series C led by IDC

Vishal Krishna

[TechSparks 2020] Day 2 highlights: Amit Somani, Gaurav Arora, Madan Padaki, and more

Aparajita Saxena

[TechSparks] Ravi Shankar Prasad, Nirmala Sitharaman, Byju Raveendran and more, on Day 3 of TechSparks 2020

Ryan Frantz

[TechSparks 2020] Put a lot of thinking around consumer empathy, says Amit Somani of Prime Venture Partners

Roshni Balaji

[Funding alert] Treebo raises Rs 10 Cr from Paytm's Vijay Shekhar Sharma, Rebel Foods' Jaydeep Barman, Deepak Parayanken

Sindhu Kashyaap

[Funding alert] B2B retail tech startup Arzooo raises $7.5M in Series A led by US-based WRVI Capital

Trisha Medhi

Our Partner Events

Hustle Across India

29

Oct

Retail SaaS Pitchfest

Online

View Details