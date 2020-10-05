[Funding alert] Agritech startup Unnati raises $1.7M in Pre-Series A from NABVENTURES

By Vishal Krishna|5th Oct 2020
Agritech startup Unnati said it will use the funds to scale up its tech platform for the farmers and farmer producer organisations (FPOs), along with setting up of more partner stores.
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Noida-based agritech startup Unnati on Monday said it raised $1.7 million in Pre-Series A round from NABVENTURES — NABARD’s agriculture-focused venture fund. Angel investor Sumeet Seraf also participated in the round and advised the startup on the deal transaction.


Founded in 2017 by Amit Sinha and Ashok Prasad, Unnati provides farmers access to essential inputs, and helps them get better prices for their produce in a fair and transparent manner in the market. 

In a statement, Unnati said it will use the fund raised to scale up its tech platform for the farmers and farmer producer organisations (FPOs), along with setting up of more partner stores. 
Samunnati

ALSO READ

How a data-led green revolution is changing the lives of Indian farmers
Co-founder Ashok Prasad said, “At Unnati, our overarching goal is to empower the country’s farmers and bring the best of technologies to enhance their productivity. Since we cater to a multitude of farming needs, the current capital injection will allow us to expand our value proposition in terms of innovative digital tools that we offer. This funding will help us invest in technology, and in increasing our geographical and crop footprint."

The Noida-headquartered startup is an amalgamation of a fintech platform that provides farmer market linkages, as well as agri input selling to farmers and FPOs. It has a large network of partner stores for selling agri inputs and purchasing produce in the eastern, central, and western India

Speaking on the investment, G. R. Chintala, Chairman, NABARD and NABVENTURES, said, “Unnati has created a platform to digitalise the major components in the food and agribusiness value chain. The predictive capabilities of the data captured by the platform enhance efficiencies, while its transparent processes help in building trust among farmers and FPOs.  Unnati has the potential to be a nationwide platform for multiple services in the agricultural value chain.”

In fact, Unnati wants to change the agriculture sector by creating farmpreneurs through its digital tools. The tech-driven platform has previously received funding from several angel investors, including Vijay Shekhar Sharma (Paytm); KRS Jamwal; current and former Paytm senior executives Vikas Garg, Shankar Nath, and Renu Satti; Gemba Capital; and Ajay Lakhotia.

Edited by Suman Singh

India’s most prolific entrepreneurship conference TechSparks is back! With it comes an opportunity for early-stage startups to scale and succeed. Apply for Tech30 and get a chance to get funding of up to Rs 50 lakh and pitch to top investors live online.

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

‘The bigger the crisis, sometimes the bolder the changes that are needed’ — 25 quotes from India’s COVID-19 struggle

Madanmohan Rao

[Funding alert] Healthcare startup Acculi Labs raises Rs 5 Cr in seed round

Trisha Medhi

Bias-free algorithm is essential for trustworthy artificial intelligence

Vedang Vatsa

[Startup Bharat] This 24-year-old entrepreneur from Kochi offers premium handcrafted jewellery at affordable prices

Apurva P
Daily Capsule
For an AppNirbhar Bharat, YourStory recommends Bharat AppStore, Indian mobile phone software ecosystem
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

Paytm First Games unveils Rs 10 Cr fund for gaming studios that will promote Indian culture

Sohini Mitter

RAISE 2020: Responsible artificial intelligence for social empowerment

Ravi Shankar Prasad

Bias-free algorithm is essential for trustworthy artificial intelligence

Vedang Vatsa

Over 1 lakh local shops, kiranas to participate in Amazon India's Great Indian Festival sale

Press Trust of India

London transport authority does not renew Ola licence; ride-hailing firm to appeal decision

Debolina Biswas

Flipkart, Paytm partner ahead of The Big Billion Days sale; to democratise digital payments for all

Thimmaya Poojary