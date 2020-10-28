Pune-based personalised agri-advisory platform, BharatAgri, has raised an undisclosed amount of funding in a pre-Series A round from Binny Bansal-backed 021 Capital and India Quotient. This round also saw participation from existing investors Better Capital and Ajay Prabhu (COO, Quest Global).





The startup said it plans to use the fresh funds on product enhancement and growth, besides expanding its footprint across India.

“Through personalised solutions offered by BharatAgri, farmers are able to improve their farm yield and quality of produce. The farm-to-market platform also helps farmers realise better value for their produce and makes financial services easily accessible to them,” said Sailesh Tulshan, Founder, 021 Capital.

“In a span of one year, BharatAgri’s personalised agri-platform has witnessed 10X growth,” he added.

BharatAgri Founders (L-R): Siddharth Dialani (CEO) and Sai Gole

ALSO READ Digital farming assistant BharatAgri is providing farmers insightful data to improve their yields





BharatAgri was founded in April 2017 by IIT Madras alumni Siddharth Dialani and Sai Gole and later joined by core team members Aman Verma and Tanmay Krishna in 2019. The startup’s technology solution provides personalised agriculture and farming advisory to farmers.





Using BharatAgri’s Krishi Doctor, an intelligent farm advisor, farmers claim to have witnessed over 40 percent increase in yield and significant reduction in management costs.





Siddharth Dialani, CEO and Co-founder, BharatAgri, said,

"BharatAgri is the only player that has monetised digital advisory at scale. During the pandemic alone, BharatAgri sold 13,000+ premium subscriptions. Our unique advisory algorithm assists the users in increasing their yield and reducing their cost.”

“With the fresh infusion of funds, BharatAgri aims to reach five million farmers and provide them with meaningful solutions,” Siddharth added.





With over 350,000+ users, BharatAgri offers paid subscriptions to farmers for personalised consultancy and an exclusive access to their premium platform. The company said its digital paid user base is growing at 40 percent month on month.

“Agriculture is transforming using technology. The increasing penetration of smartphones coupled with reliable internet are empowering farmers in ways unimaginable five years back. Riding the wave of this tech adoption, BharatAgri is building a platform of trust for farmers and agri business partners both on the agri input and procurement side,” stated Madhukar Sinha, Partner, India Quotient.