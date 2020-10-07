Online edtech platform Winuall has raised $2 million (Rs 14.7 crore) funding led by Prime Venture Partners, BEENEXT, Ramakant Sharma, Founder, LivSpace, and other angel investors.





The funds will be used to hire across technology, product, AI and business development teams. The team will also work to build and democratise technology infrastructure for small and medium institutes, and help them digitise their offerings.





Ashwini Purohit, Co-Founder and CEO, Winuall, in a conversation with YourStory, said, "Our solution is different from other solutions in the market as we try to add value to the student side, which improves the quality of education itself. We have not limited ourselves to an ERP solution that helps institutes in basic digitisation."





He said Winuall helps tutors engage students more than before, giving them quality content for practice, deep analytics, and personalisation to improve students’ performance.

"By adding value to students, we can become indispensable for coaching institutes as students themselves will start demanding our solution," Ashwini said.

The startup offers a SaaS-based plug-and-play, subscription-based solution for tutors and coaching institutes. With Winuall, tutors and coaching institutions can become fully digitised, with tools like class scheduling, batch management, attendance, live classes, online quizzes, AI-based recommendations, online courses, and more.





Tutors can also manage their day-to-day activities, sell their courses, and collaborate with other tutors. For students, Winuall provides analytics of their performance and solutions to help improve learning. Students use the app to learn concepts, take quizzes, work on recommendations provided by the app, and engage with their peers.





"Although a lot of industries have evolved, the tutoring industry still operates in the same old, traditional way and is highly unorganised.

"In India, over 2.5 million tutors are consumed by non-teaching activities and do not have enough resources to create a tech solution. Students, meanwhile, need personalised content, with an engaging platform to practise, get their doubts solved, and take quizzes online," Ashwini said.

Founded in 2019 by Ashwini, and Saurabh Vyas, Winuall has onboarded more than 3,700 coaching institutions, and has over 5,000 tutors that sell their courses and teach online.

The company said it had seen a massive increase in live class hours and over 50 million minutes of learning had been delivered since the lockdown.

Inflection point

Shripati Acharya, Managing Partner, Prime Venture Partners, said the tutoring market was at a significant inflection point, and a lot of tutors wanted to manage their own student interactions and develop an independent identity.

"Winuall is facilitating this by helping tutors and coaching institutes go digital, and providing them with content and performance improvement recommendations using AI. Winuall is backed by an outstanding team with passionate founders who have a deep understanding of the tutoring and education space.”

The platform provides a repository of content for tutors that helps them focus on just their teaching. It helps improve the learning experience with the use of AI to understand the student's learning patterns and suggests the best possible path for tutors.





Teruhide Sato, Founder and Managing Partner, BEENEXT, said the pandemic had pushed startups across the globe to innovate and edtech, like many other sectors, would play a crucial role in shaping and impacting a more digitally connected future.





"We are excited to back a passionate team like Winuall, who are looking to transform the educational system in the country. There is tremendous opportunity in the online tutoring market and we look forward to being a part of Winuall’s journey to digitally"empower educators.”





Winuall is planning to add more than 20,000 coaching institutes and serve more than three million students across India cities by the end of 2021.