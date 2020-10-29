[Funding alert] Fertility tech startup Janani raises Rs 1.5 Cr in pre-seed round led by 9Unicorns

Bengaluru-based fertility care provider Janani announced that it has raised Rs 1.5 crore pre-seed investment led by India’s first idea-phase accelerator VC fund 9Unicorns. Other investors including Archana Priyadarshini and Sweta Rau led the round in AngelList, and angels like IVF expert Nandita Palshetkar, Astir VC partner Kishore Ganji also participated in the round.

According to the company statement, the startup aims to use the funding to create better infertility treatment solutions and make the journey-to-conception more rewarding and hopeful for people around the world.

Founded in June 2020 by Nilay Mehrotra, Janani aims to make the process of infertility treatment and assisted fertilisation easier and more affordable for the masses.





“Janani is creating an AI and computer vision tool to help remove the subjectivity of embryologists while choosing the right embryo. This will increase the success rate of IVF and eventually help lower the costs,” said IVF expert Nandita.

Speaking on the investment, Nilay Mehrotra, Founder of Janani, said, “I am grateful to the 9Unicorns team for showing faith in this idea at such an early stage. Dr Apoorva, being the visionary that he is, understood what we wanted to achieve and the scope of disruption that we planned. The entire process was swift and seamless, as we closed the round with 9Unicorns.”

Nilay Mehrotra, Founder of Janani

Janani has set its eyes on the global fertility tech management market, currently estimated to be worth $36 billion.





“We believe that there is extensive scope in the fertility tech space and are confident in the team’s ability to capitalise on it with its unique, tech-led proposition,” added Apoorva Ranjan Sharma, Co-founder and Managing Director, 9Unicorns.





Besides investment, 9Unicorns helps startups with access to a wide network of successful founders, category leaders, CXOs of large corporations, seasoned angel investors and partners of global VC funds. From the idea stage to the angel stage, it supports startups across various themes and sectors. Every portfolio company receives an acceleration support for three months and post-investment support of 18 months.