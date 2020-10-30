[Funding alert] Yuvraj Singh invests in nutrition Healthcare startup Wellversed

Full-stack nutrition brand Wellversed announced that it has raised an undisclosed amount in its Pre-Series A funding round led by cricketer and serial entrepreneur, Yuvraj Singh.





According to a statement by the company, the healthcare startup is valued at nearly Rs 100 crore with the latest funding round.

The fresh funding will help in scaling up the reach of products. Its programme on health transformation to guide people on their health will also be scaled up.

Co-founded in 2018 by Aanan Khurma, Aditya Seth, Ripunjay Chachan, Wellversed has now scaled across all nutrition regimes including intermittent fasting, vegan, diabetes, gluten-free, high-protein, immunity regimes, and more. It facilitates more than 12,000 Health Transformation Plans for weight loss, skin health, hair care, and sexual health





Speaking on the development, Aanan Khurma, Co-founder and CEO, Wellversed, said,

“Yuvraj Singh has a high synergy with our brand in terms of the change that we aim to bring to the society at large. Having gone through his own unique journey as an elite athlete as well as a cancer survivor, Yuvraj understands the role nutrition in health and wellness, thereby bringing the much-needed knowledge and energy to the team."

"We extend our heartfelt gratitude to the legendary cricketer and an inspirational personality for trusting Wellversed and its vision of creating the first full-stack nutrition brand in the world. Credit is also due to Yuvraj Singh’s portfolio company, Creator’s Gurukul, for helping stitch this association,” added Aanan.

Yuvraj Singh with Team Wellversed

Commenting on the investment, Yuvraj Singh, Founder, YWC Ventures, said: “Wellversed is redefining the way nutrition and food products are crafted. It is not just another nutrition brand to me, it’s a technological innovation that paves the way for a fundamental change in the entire nutrition ecosystem. I am highly impressed by the energy, passion, and in-depth expertise of the founding team, whose core values resonate with those of YouWeCan (YWC)."

"The brand’s Health Transformation Plans further differentiate it from any competing offering and I am confident that it will soon become one of top Global brands,” said Yuvraj.

The company has witnessed a robust growth of over 250 percent in the last year and claims to fulfill 50,000 product units per month. Wellversed products are available across 25 online channels including their own website, Amazon, LBB, Bigbasket, 1MG, Healthkart, Qtrove, and more. However, over 40 percent of the company’s revenue is direct-to-consumer through their own website.