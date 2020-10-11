[Funding alert] Robotics startup Miko raises Rs 23 Cr in pre-series B round led by Stride Ventures

By Sindhu Kashyaap|12th Oct 2020
Mumbai-based Robotics startup Miko has raised Rs 23 crore in pre-series B funding round led by Stride Ventures. The new funds will be used towards product development and global alliances
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Robotics startup Miko, founded by IIT Bombay graduates Sneh R Vaswani, Prashant Iyengar, and Chintan Raikar, along with global experts in engineering, mathematics, design, and education has raised Rs 23 crore in pre-series B funding led by Stride Ventures.


Existing investors YourNest Venture Capital; Chiratae Ventures; Keshav Murugesh, Former Chairman of NASSCOM, and a group of angels participated in this round of funding.


Miko has built India's first companion robot.

Funding alert: Miko

Miko Robot

ALSO READ

[Funding alert] Robotics startup Emotix raises $7.5M in Series A from Chiratae Ventures, YourNest, and Bruno Raschle's family office

Sneh R Vaswani, Co-founder and CEO, Miko, said in a press statement shared by Stride Ventures, “Our growth journey till Miko 2 was about creating a product that meets the needs of today's parents who seek a positive and trusted gateway of technology. Miko 2 has now evolved into a powerful content subscription platform with global content alliances.

"We are on track to surpass the 100,000-user mark in the coming quarters with Miko 2 hosting hundreds of applications and use cases. It’s very encouraging for the entire Miko team to build a global consumer technology brand out of India."

After the company launched its first generation robot, the team launched Miko 2, a robot that can see, hear, sense, express, talk, recognise faces, remember names, identify moods, initiate a conversation, and learn from its own environment to intuitively develop a bond with a child. The press statement added Miko 2 addresses a complex need-gap of education, technology, entertainment, and hence an enabler in effective parenting, like none other.


Ishpreet Gandhi, Founder and Managing Partner, Stride Ventures, added:

”At Stride, it is our mission to make the credit ecosystem more accessible to startups. The investment in Miko represents Stride’s commitment to enabling frontier technologies that have the potential to disrupt the status quo. We are proud to be associated with a company that is revolutionizing pedagogy through interactive IoT.”

Miko has now expanded its user base across 90 countries, including the US. It claims to have seen a 20 percent month-on-month growth in engagement during the pandemic. It now has over 70 million interactions on its platform. The Stride team added the company also witnessed an immediate increase in demand as parents are hunting for an alternative to screens for their kids. 


Stride Ventures focusses on growth-stage startups with a focus on technology and innovation across different sectors. The maiden fund of the investment firm in 2019 had a target corpus of Rs 500 crore, which it plans to invest in 35-40 startups over the next three years.

Edited by Megha Reddy

India’s most prolific entrepreneurship conference TechSparks is back! With it comes an opportunity for early-stage startups to scale and succeed. Apply for Tech30 and get a chance to get funding of up to Rs 50 lakh and pitch to top investors live online.

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

[Funding alert] Walmart and Flipkart Group make additional investment in agritech startup Ninjacart

Thimmaya Poojary

How Kolkata’s Chowman launched two new restaurants and a cloud kitchen amidst the pandemic

Debolina Biswas

[Funding alert] Gourmet Garden raises pre-series A from Incubate Fund India, Whiteboard Capital

Thimmaya Poojary

With B2B clients like Cars24 and Zoomcar, this on-demand driver service startup is targeting Rs 204 Cr revenue in 3 years

Debolina Biswas
Daily Capsule
From the dark, untold side of entrepreneurship to building a multinational edtech startup: what's in store at TechSparks 2020
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

[Funding alert] Gourmet Garden raises pre-series A from Incubate Fund India, Whiteboard Capital

Thimmaya Poojary

Defining the future of mobility and its economic, environmental, and social implications with Bhavish Aggarwal at TechSparks 2020

Aparajita Saxena

[Funding alert] Walmart and Flipkart Group make additional investment in agritech startup Ninjacart

Thimmaya Poojary

Looking to build world-class online gaming solutions? Find out how at the AWS GameTech Forum

Team YS

Deep-dive into product, tech, design thinking with Amit Somani, only at TechSparks 2020

Roshni Balaji

How Paytm is winning the contactless payments game for small businesses amid COVID-19

Aparajita Saxena

Sign up for our Daily Newsletter

Our Partner Events

Hustle Across India

17

Oct

Eximius 2020

IIM Bangalore

View Details