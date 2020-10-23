[Funding alert] AhaGuru raises undisclosed Series A investment from Anand Mahindra's family office

By Press Trust of India|23rd Oct 2020
The funds will be used to develop new technology features and online courses for high school students, and increase its student base across India, as well as in the Middle East.
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Online learning platform AhaGuru on Thursday said it has raised an undisclosed amount of funding led by an investment firm managed by industrialist Anand Mahindra's family office.

The funds will be used to develop new technology features and online courses for high school students, and increase its student base across the country, as well as in the Middle East, the startup said in a statement.

The funds raised in Series A round will also help the startup expand its team of expert teachers and mentors, it added.


Founded by Balaji Sampath and Gomathi Shanmugasundaram, AhaGuru focusses on research and developing solutions to tackle the learning quality problem, thereby improving concept understanding and problem-solving abilities of students.


Commenting on the investment in the startup, Mahindra said, "AhaGuru stands for making learning easier and understandable by deploying well-researched techniques. Their sharp focus on enhancing the quality of teaching Science and Math can help students grasp fundamentals more effectively. I am hopeful that AhaGuru will help Indian students build curiosity and a scientific temper."

ALSO READ

[Funding Alert] Medtech startup EzeRx raises Rs 1.75Cr in seed round from clutch of angel investors

Sampath said this funding will enable the startup to launch new courses to help students with their school and board exams.

"We are also working on several new technology features to make the student learning experience richer. We are investing in artificial intelligence to personalise the learning experience for each student. Our predictive learning model identifies student learning patterns and suggests enhancements that improve the success rate of students," Sampath added.

AhaGuru said its online coaching, which has been growing steadily over the last few years, has seen a big surge during the COVID-19 pandemic.


"The number of students enrolling for both our live online classes, as well as our recorded video courses, has tripled. Our teams are working overtime to ensure every student is learning well. This investment will help us get more teachers and provide personalised learning support to our students," Co-founder Gomathi Shanmugasundaram said.

Edited by Suman Singh

Get access to select LIVE keynotes and exhibits at TechSparks 2020. In the 11th edition of TechSparks, we bring you best from the startup world to help you scale & succeed. Register now! #TechSparksFromHome

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

This fisherman’s son launched a fintech startup amidst the pandemic and clocked transactions worth Rs 1 Cr

Rashi Varshney

[Weekly funding roundup] Venture investments into Indian startups decline in the fourth week of October

Thimmaya Poojary

This fintech startup by IIT Roorkee alum is giving teenagers financial freedom responsibly

Thimmaya Poojary

Stock market tech startup Market Pulse is helping traders make informed decisions

Thimmaya Poojary
Daily Capsule
Govt expresses 'strong disapproval' after Twitter geo-tags J&K as part of China
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

[Weekly funding roundup] Venture investments into Indian startups decline in the fourth week of October

Thimmaya Poojary

Make Small Strong Initiative: A look at the successful campaign that sought to rally customer support for SMBs

Team YS

WhatsApp to expand partnerships with biz solution providers

Press Trust of India

Media, entertainment sector to grow over 10 pc till 2024, says PwC report

Press Trust of India

Flipkart to invest Rs 1,500 Cr in Aditya Birla Fashion Limited

Thimmaya Poojary

[App Fridays] Meet Cookpad, the Instagram for recipe sharing, with over 100 million monthly users

Sohini Mitter

Our Partner Events

Hustle Across India

29

Oct

Retail SaaS Pitchfest

Online

View Details