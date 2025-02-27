Why 400+ retail and D2C brands trust Ekart to keep their businesses moving

Every thriving brand relies on a strong logistics backbone—one that ensures products reach customers on time and in the right place. For over 400 of India’s top retail and D2C brands, Ekart provides that essential support.

With over a decade of experience managing complex retail and e-commerce supply chains, Ekart has built an integrated logistics network spanning 15,000+ pin codes, 50 million+ cubic feet of warehousing space, and a fleet of 7,000+ trucks. This expansive reach enables seamless distribution across the country, ensuring businesses can scale efficiently. Whether it’s fashion, electronics, beauty, home essentials, or any of the 80+ product categories Ekart supports, leading brands and marketplaces like Snapdeal, Libas, HomeCentre, Sassafras, Naaptol, and Roposo rely on its expertise to manage their supply chains efficiently.

The logistics advantage for scaling businesses

One of the biggest challenges for businesses today is scaling efficiently without logistical roadblocks. As companies expand, supply chain complexity increases, making inventory placement, fulfillment speed, and last-mile delivery critical to customer satisfaction and sustained growth.

To enable scalability, Ekart offers Grade A warehousing facilities in 20+ Tier I and Tier II cities, allowing brands to store products closer to demand centers. This results in a 30% improvement in second-day deliveries, a 40% increase in zonal coverage, and up to a 10% reduction in logistics costs. By leveraging ready-to-use infrastructure and data-driven optimization, businesses ensure faster fulfillment, reduced transit times, and cost-effective inventory management.

Ekart’s integrated approach ensures brands achieve operational efficiency, reduce working capital needs, and improve checkout conversions by 3-5%. Its extensive experience in optimizing supply chain flows enables businesses to scale seamlessly while maintaining cost efficiency.

Delivering reliability with technology and innovation

Timely and precise deliveries are crucial to business success. Seamless logistics through an optimized supply chain and timely deliveries are key to ensuring customer satisfaction and a lower likelihood of returns. A reliable 4PL provider like Ekart ensures shipments are managed with precision and speed. By integrating real-time tracking, optimized routing, and intelligent dispatching, brands achieve best-in-class first-attempt delivery rates while minimizing transit delays.

Ekart also excels in partial truckload (PTL) and full truckload (FTL) cargo movement, allowing brands to optimize their distribution strategy. By reducing supply chain touchpoints, it minimizes losses, enhances delivery accuracy, and improves operational efficiency - key factors for businesses looking to scale.

Additionally, Ekart offers value-added services (VAS) such as re-inventorization of returned products, open-box deliveries, and hand-to-hand exchanges, enhancing customer trust and satisfaction. Custom packaging solutions and priority inwarding for select marketplaces further optimize fulfillment, ensuring brands can focus on growth rather than logistical challenges.

Reaching every corner of India: Overcoming logistics complexities

For brands expanding into Tier II and Tier III cities, logistics complexities such as inaccurate addresses, infrastructure gaps, and delivery delays can be major obstacles. Ekart leverages AI-driven intelligence, predictive analytics, and real-time data insights to enhance delivery accuracy, optimize warehouse operations, and streamline inventory movement. These innovations improve turnaround times, reduce costs, and enable businesses to enter new markets without the hassle of building logistics capabilities from scratch.

Ekart, by virtue of being the largest supply chain solutions company, is equally adept at handling peak season sales, which happen during the year-end festive season. Ekart has been extremely resilient during the festive period last year, leading to some large retail brands making it a partner of choice. Consistency and reliability are the key reasons why Ekart has been able to grow its business 8x in the last three years.

Ekart’s ability to integrate warehousing, cargo movement, and last-mile delivery under a single ecosystem significantly reduces supply chain inefficiencies. This logistics-as-a-service approach helps businesses expand rapidly while maintaining cost efficiency and operational excellence.

Mani Bhushan, Chief Business Officer, says supply chain is a service-led solution, and customer obsession is key to building a big business in this domain. Ekart has introduced multiple initiatives ensuring minimal disruptions, seamless onboarding, top-tier service, real-time updates, and continuous innovation.

“Our reliability has earned the trust of major brands. We are recognized for our responsiveness and swift issue resolution, proactively engaging with customers. Our mantra—Reliability, Response, and Resolution—keeps us highly customer-focused,” Bhushan says. He adds that the company leads with industry-first solutions like Product Refurbishment, Reverse Pickup, Open Box Delivery, and top-tier metrics like First Attempt Conversion (FAC). “Serving 50+ brands in the E2E supply chain, we aspire to be the ultimate one-stop solution.”

With a combination of cutting-edge infrastructure, technological innovation, and deep industry expertise, Ekart continues to set the benchmark for logistics excellence. As brands look to scale, reduce costs, and optimize supply chains, this 4PL provider remains a trusted partner that delivers more than just packages; it delivers business success.