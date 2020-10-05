[Funding alert] Disprz raises $1.6M in Pre-Series B round from Auctus Capital

Disprz, a SaaS startup delivering learning and development solutions using AI, has raised $1.6 million from Auctus Capital.





The startup aims to use “Learning As A Service” (LaaS) to change how organisations look at skilling. LaaS is a subscription-based learning strategy, which spans cross-functional disciplines ranging from HR analytics, talent management, organisational development, and digital platform adoption.

Vikas Phadnis, Co-founder and CEO of Auctus Capital said, “Learning & Development (L&D) is seeing strong tailwinds, pushing the whole space towards digitisation extremely rapidly. The pandemic has only helped accelerate what was inevitable — the movement from offline to a more online way of L&D efforts — especially for large corporates and MNCs with multi-locational workforce. Also, People or Human Capital is something I am very passionate about. I believe, an organisation is only as good as its people.”

The LaaS model combines the human component of the traditional learning experience with the technological power of a cloud-based delivery platform, powered by advanced AI algorithms.





“Despite having a learning platform and the availability of content, organisations fail to sufficiently skill employees for their day-to-day demands, resulting in erosion of competitive advantage. We are delighted to launch our ‘Learning-as-a-Service’ model, an end-to-end AI-based solution for digitally powering the learning and development function of companies across the skilling stack,” said Subbu Viswanathan, Co-Founder and CEO.





With this freshly-raised capital, Disprz plans to expand in the SEA region and become a pre-eminent name in the enterprise skilling market. The startup also plans to hire team members across positions, who can serve its growing number of customers and user base.

“Our technology services the whole spectrum of L&D, where we act as the skilling partner for enterprises from skill identification, skill gap analysis to delivery of skilling programmes digitally, and measuring business impact on the ground. Our platform can be customised and catered to all geographical needs and requirements,” said Kuljit Chadha, Co-Founder of Disprz.

The company’s clientele includes names such as Amazon, Petronas, Angel Broking, Wellness Forever, GE Aviation, Bajaj Life & General Insurance, Uber, Swiggy, Tata Motors, and Standard Chartered Bank. from across industries such as BFSI, logistics, ecommerce, retail, and manufacturing.





Founded in 2015, Disprz serves over 750,000 learners and has been doubling every year.