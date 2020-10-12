The future of work, but first, now and the near future: a deep dive with Apple's Aaksha Meghawat at TechSparks 2020

Since the outbreak of COVID-19 in December 2019, the definition of ‘change’ has become ‘unprecedented’. Additionally, the growth of the gross domestic product (GDP) was mere 4.2 percent in FY19-20, and the forecasts are dismal as well.





But this isn’t the first time. The global financial crisis in 2008 had placed the world’s economy in a similar spot before. While the struggles of bouncing back continued for years, what changed was the outlook towards new technologies and bringing global concepts to work.





Aaksha Meghawat from Apple believes the same is happening now. Currently working as a machine learning (ML) engineer and a tech lead (DRI) for Global Expansion of Hyper-Local Language Models, Aaksha will take a deep dive into the changes the new normal has brought into the workforce diversity, as well as the future of work during her session at YourStory’s flagship event TechSparks 2020.

Making her mark into the cerebral world of algorithms and the human-machine frontier, her vision is to combine the capabilities of technology with the complexities of people. Aaksha believes one should never let a good crisis go to waste.

In a series of recent blog posts, she has analysed the relationship between work, education, and value (productivity) to highlight several unseen social, behavioural, and economical dimensions one may see in the new normal.





In the last decade, we have already come a step ahead. From 40 hour work weeks to flexible working hours, open workstations to work from home, centralised hierarchies to decentralisation of work, specific job roles to multi-dimensional work profiles — technology has already brought forth a magnanimous change in the way work is done.

Aaksha Meghawat, Apple

Moreover, changing the pessimistic outlooks on how AI and automation can destroy jobs to understanding that these technologies will actually create impact and build sustainable societies, is another transformation analysts are now observing.

“The culmination of all this is a ‘winner-takes-most’ setup. What I talk about next is what this really means for us as a society. (And no, it’s not a trope on anti-trust laws, capitalism etc. I hope to offer something different, hopefully more useful),” Meghawat has said.

