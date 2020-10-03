Global virtual summit on responsible AI - RAISE 2020 to be held from Oct 5-9

Artificial intelligence (AI) is projected as the next big technology leap, which can transform human society but at the same it needs to be used ethically and responsibly. To brainstorm over this, experts from around the world will attend a five-day The Responsible AI for Social Empowerment (RAISE) summit.





The Government of India along with the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) and NITI Aayog is organising this global virtual summit from October 5 to 9. The event will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant

ALSO READ How can Artificial Intelligence innovate the way we socialise?

RAISE 2020 will bring together key stakeholders from Government, industry, academia and startups to discuss the various contours of AI and how this technology can be leveraged for the betterment of society. It has already seen registrations from 125 countries with 38,700 participants.





The aim of the summit is to kick-start discussions on the creation of a robust AI-powered public infrastructure that benefits all, not just in India but across the world.





India, as one of the founding members of the Global Partnership on Artificial Intelligence, aims to implement AI-based solutions not just domestically but in countries around the world so that these lead to social empowerment and prosperity.





NITI Aayog CEO, Amitabh Kant said, “We firmly believe AI can help transform lives. India is developing AI-based solutions for social empowerment across spheres like healthcare, education, finance, agriculture and governance. On the strength of its data and innovation prowess, India can become the AI laboratory of the world, delivering intuitive solutions on a wide range of societal issues.”





Leading AI experts from across the world will deliberate over topics like strategies for using AI for social benefit, the importance of creating reliable AI infrastructure, and the transformative effect of AI in empowering communities.





Among the experts participating in the summit will be Professor Daniela Rus, Director of Computer Science and AI lab at MIT, USA; Dr Milind Tambe, Director, AI for Social Good at Google Research India; Sandip Patel, MD, IBM India and South Asia; Dr Jonathan Stuart Russel, Computer Scientist, UC Berkeley; and Arunima Sarkar, Lead, AI, World Economic Forum, among others.

Ajay Prakash Sawhney, Secretary, Ministry of Electronics and IT said, “India has the talent and institutional capacity to build an AI-ready workforce that innovates and delivers solutions to solve societal issues. We are taking steps to promote the development and integration of AI into important spheres of life, in order to improve the ease of living and overall quality of life. RAISE 2020 will serve as a starting point for India to become a data-driven society that leverages AI for social good.”